Rishabh Pant left the field in the 3rd Test vs England after injuring his left index finger. BCCI confirmed he’s under medical supervision. Dhruv Jurel took over the gloves as India awaits further updates on Pant’s condition.

Following the end of the first day's play during the third Test against England at Lord's, Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy said that the team will know about the extent of their wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's finger injury by the next morning.

Pant left the field to receive some treatment, seemingly sustaining an injury on his finger while wicketkeeping. In the meantime, Dhruv Jurel has taken over the keeping duties. In the 34th over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, Pant made a dive to pick up the ball, but could not get it cleanly in his hands, making England pick two runs off byes. Following that, he was seen in a lot of pain and had to leave the field for medical attention.

Later on, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on X that Pant was indeed hit on his left index finger.

"He is receiving treatment at the moment and under the supervision of the medical team. Dhruv Jurel is currently keeping wickets in Rishabh's absence," added the BCCI on X.

Indian players await update on Rishabh Pant's injury

Speaking about Pant's injury, Reddy said during the post-day presser, “To be honest, I just came out of the field and I do not know anything about it, but since I did not hear anything from anyone, we will get to know tomorrow morning before we go back.”

If Pant does end up sustaining an injury, it would be a massive blow to India, as he is one of their best Test batters, being their second-highest run-getter in the series with 342 runs in four innings at an average of 85.50, with two centuries and a fifty. He scored twin centuries at Leeds, with a best score of 134.

So far, he has broken plenty of records as a wicketkeeper-batter, especially going ahead of legend MS Dhoni for most Test centuries by a keeper-batter for India and highest run tally by an Asian wicketkeeper in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (SENA) nations.

Jurel has so far played four Tests, scoring 202 runs in six innings at an average of 40.40 and best score of 90, his solitary fifty against England last year at home in his debut series. He is yet to feature in the playing eleven on this tour despite some solid performances for India A at home, Australia, and in the UK.

Joe Root and Ben Stokes put England on top at the end of Day 1

At the end of the day's play following the third session, England was 251/4, with Joe Root (99*) and skipper Ben Stokes (39*) unbeaten. After a balanced first session, which saw Nitish Kumar Reddy strike twice, England largely dominated the next two with more traditional Test cricket as compared to their attacking 'Bazball' cricket, despite strikes from Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah.

England started the final session at 153/2, with Root (54*) and Ollie Pope (44*) unbeaten.

Ravindra Jadeja finally broke the 109-run stand, striking on the very first ball of the session with wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel taking a sharp catch. Pope was back in the hut for 44 in 104 balls, with four boundaries. England was 153/3 in 49.1 overs.

Brook failed to deliver after being crowned as the World No.1 Test batter

The newly-crowned number one Test batter Harry Brook was next up on the crease, starting positively with fours against Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. However, in a battle of number ones, Bumrah's nip-backer went right through Brook's stumps, removing him for 11 in 20 balls. England was 172/4 in 54.5 overs.

A single off Mohammed Siraj's delivery by skipper Ben Stokes brought England's 200-run mark in 64 overs.

Stokes and Root played it safe, resorting to more traditional Test cricket, reaching their 50-run mark in 100 balls.

The duo made sure that England did not lose any more wickets, ending the session on a positive note, with Root left stranded on 99*.

England won the toss, opted to bat first. The series is levelled 1-1.

Brief scores: England: 251/4 (Joe Root 99*, Ollie Pope 44; Nitish Kumar Reddy 2/46) vs India.