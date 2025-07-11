Rishabh Pant suffered a finger injury during the Lord’s Test vs England. BCCI said he’s under medical supervision, with Dhruv Jurel taking over behind the stumps. The extent of the injury and its impact on Pant’s participation remains unclear.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided a major update on Team India vice-captain Rishabh Pant’s injury, which he sustained on Day 1 of the third Test in the five-match series against England at Lord’s in London on Thursday, July 10.

Rishabh Pant sustained an injury on his fingertips in the second session of Day 1 of the Lord’s Test. The incident took place in the 33rd over of England’s first innings batting when Jasprit Bumrah delivered an angling down leg delivery to Ollie Pope, and the England batter tried to flick it away but missed it.

Pant dived across but failed to gather, with Karun Nair chasing the ball. However, the ball hit the fingertips of the vice-captain, which made him wince in pain immediately. He signalled to the dressing for the treatment. However, he completed the over before walking off the field with heavily strapped fingers, and Dhruv Jurel stepped up to keep the wickets in his absence.

BCCI’s update on Rishabh Pant's injury

After Rishabh Pant walked off the field due to a finger injury, the BCCI provided an update on his physical condition.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), the vice-captain suffered an injury on his index finger and his currently under the supervision of the medical team.

“Update: #TeamIndia vice-captain Rishabh Pant got hit on his left index finger,” the BCCI wrote.

“He is receiving treatment at the moment and is under the supervision of the medical team.

“Dhruv Jurel is currently keeping wickets in Rishabh's absence,” the BCCI added.

Team India would be hoping that Pant’s injury is not serious enough to rule him out of the Lord’s Test, where the visitors are aiming to take a crucial lead in the series.

Rishabh Pant has been in incredible form in the ongoing Test series against England, as he has amassed 342 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 85.5 in four innings.

Joe Root and Ben Stokes put England on top at the end of Day 1

Meanwhile, England skipper Ben Stokes opted to bat first after winning the toss. The openers, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, gave a steady start to the team’s innings as they negotiated the early movement in the opening hour of Day 1.

As Duckett and Crawley were looking to form a good partnership while frustrating the Indian bowlers, Nitish Kumar Reddy gave a first breakthrough to the visitors by dismissing the latter for 23 at 43/1 in the 13th over.

In the same over, the seam bowling all-rounder removed Crawley for 18 at 44/2. Two wickets in three balls brought India back into the contest, putting England on the back foot. Thereafter, Joe Root joined Ollie Pope at the crease. The pair frustrated the Indian bowlers with their defense and conservative approach, rather than adopting an ultra-aggressive batting style.

Root and Pope steadied England’s ship with their 109-run stand for the third wicket until the latter was dismissed for 44 at 153/4. Then, Joe Root was joined by Harry Brook at the crease. However, Brook had a short stay at the crease as he was bowled for 11 at 172/5.

Thereafter, Joe Root was joined by England skipper Ben Stokes at the crease. The pair further steadied England’s innings and ensured no further loss of wickets at the close of play. At Day 1 stumps, England posted a total of 251/4 after 83 overs, with Root and Stokes batting on 99 and 39, along with their 79-run unbeaten stand for the fifth wicket.