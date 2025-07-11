Image Credit : Getty

The opening of the Lord’s Test between England and India was marked by disciplined Indian bowling despite Joe Root and Ben Stokes putting the hosts in the driver's seat in London on Thursday, July 10.

At Day 1 stumps, England posted a total of 251/4 after 83 overs, with Root and Stokes batting on 99 and 39, along with their 79-run unbeaten stand for the fifth wicket, which rescued the hosts from early wickets and slightly tilted the momentum in their favour heading into Day 2.

On that note, let’s take a look at India’s campaign on Day 1 of the third Test at Lord’s: