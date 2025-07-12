Jasprit Bumrah explained his muted reaction after taking a five-wicket haul at Lord's against England. He cited fatigue as the primary reason, acknowledging his age and the demanding nature of long spells.

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has explained the reason for not celebrating his five-wicket haul on Day 2 of the third Test in the five-match series against England at Lord’s in London on Friday, July 11.

Bumrah made his return to the playing XI after being rested for the Edgbaston Test to manage his workload, given his injury concerns in the past. Two weeks of rest after the Headingley Test, where he picked a fifer in the first innings, seemed to have paid off for the 31-year-old pacer as he delivered a brilliant performance to help Team India bundle out England for 387 despite strong resistance by Joe Root (104) and Ben Stokes (44) with their solid 88-run stand for the fifth wicket.

After dismissing Harry Brook on the opening day of the Lord’s Test, Jasprit Bumrah picked up four more wickets of Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, and Jofra Archer to register figures of 5/74 at an economy rate of 2.70 in 27 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah refused to celebrate after completing a fifer

With a wicket of Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah completed his second five-for in his second match of the ongoing Test series against England. However, the pace spearhead did not celebrate the milestone.

There was no major celebration by Bumrah after taking his fifth wicket of the first innings, but instead hugged his teammates who came running to celebrate his wicket as well as congratulate him, choosing to remain calm and composed. Mohammed Siraj forcefully lifted Bumrah’s hand to the crowd, but the lead pacer chose not to celebrate.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

With his second five-wicket haul of the ongoing Test series, Jasprit Bumrah has registered 13 fifers away from home in Tests, surpassing Kapil Dev’s record of 12 fifers in overseas Test matches.

Many believed that Bumrah chose not to celebrate his record-breaking 13th five-wicket haul in overseas Tests as a tribute to Kapil Dev, whose Indian record he had shattered. Others reckoned that the pacer was disappointed that India did not run through England’s batting line-up after he dismissed Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Chris Woakes, and reduced the hosts to 271/7 before Jamie Smith (51) and Brydon Carse (54) stitched a 84-run stand for the eighth wicket to take the team pas 350-run mark.

‘The reality is I was tired’

Speaking to the reporters at the press conference after Day 2 of the Lord’s Test, Jasprit Bumrah stated that he was tired after bowling for long spells, adding that he is no longer as young as before, as he is energy levels after long spells are no longer the same.

“The reality is, I was tired. Had a long time on the field, so you bowl, and sometimes you get tired. And I am not 21-22, where I will jump around. I usually am not like that,” the 31-year-old.

“I was happy that I contributed. But other than that, it was just that I wanted to go back to my mark and bowl the next ball," he added.

Apart from shattering Kapil Dev’s overseas record for Team India, Jasprit Bumrah equalled former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram’s record of 11 fifers by an Asian bowler in SENA Tests.

Meanwhile, After bundling England for 387, Team India resumed their first innings batting and posted a total of 145/3 in 43 overs, with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant batting on 53 and 19, respectively, and trailing by 242 runs.