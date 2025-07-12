Image Credit : Getty

Day 2 of the third Test between England and India at Lord’s was yet another eventful day with the proceedings by Team India, thanks to Jasprit Bumrah’s fifer and KL Rahul’s fifty in London on Friday, July 11.

After bundling England for 387, Team India resumed their first innings batting and posted a total of 145/3 in 43 overs, with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant batting on 53 and 19, respectively, and trailing by 242 runs. The steady partnership between Rahul and Pant has laid a strong foundation for the visitors heading into Day 3.

On that note, let’s take a look at India’s outing on Day 2 of the Lord’s Test: