ENG vs IND: 5 talking points from India’s outing on Day 2 of the Lord’s Test
Day 2 of the Lord's Test saw Jasprit Bumrah take his second five-wicket haul of the series, while KL Rahul scored a crucial fifty. A ball change controversy also arose, adding to the drama of the day.
Highlights of India's outing on Day 2 of Lord's Test
Day 2 of the third Test between England and India at Lord’s was yet another eventful day with the proceedings by Team India, thanks to Jasprit Bumrah’s fifer and KL Rahul’s fifty in London on Friday, July 11.
After bundling England for 387, Team India resumed their first innings batting and posted a total of 145/3 in 43 overs, with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant batting on 53 and 19, respectively, and trailing by 242 runs. The steady partnership between Rahul and Pant has laid a strong foundation for the visitors heading into Day 3.
On that note, let’s take a look at India’s outing on Day 2 of the Lord’s Test:
1. Jasprit Bumrah’s 2nd fifer of the series
Two weeks of rest seemed to have paid off for Jasprit Bumrah as he delivered a brilliant performance in the first innings of the Lord’s Test. After taking a wicket of Harry Brook on the opening day, Bumrah picked up four more wickets of Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, and Jofra Archer to complete his second five-wicket haul of the series, with the first coming in the first innings of the Headingley Test.
India’s lead pacer registered figures of 5/74 at an economy rate of 2.70 in 27 overs. With his second five-wicket haul of the ongoing England Test series, Jasprit Bumrah has registered 13 fifers away from home in Tests, surpassing Kapil Dev’s record of 12 fifers in overseas Test matches. Moreover, Bumrah equalled former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram’s record of 11 fifers by an Asian bowler in SENA Tests.
2. Mohammed Siraj’s two wickets wrap up England’s innings
Across two sessions of Day 2’s play, Jasprit Bumrah hogged the spotlight with crucial wickets to put Team India back into the contest after Joe Root and Ben Stokes’ solid 88-run stand for the fifth wicket. Akash Deep, Ravindra Jadeja, and Nitish Kumar Reddy struggled to take a wicket, allowing Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse to steady England’s ship.
However, Mohammed Siraj stepped up late in the session to get the breakthrough India needed. After toiling throughout Day 1 and a morning session of Day 2, Siraj finally got the reward of his persistence with the ball, dismissing in-form Jamie Smith for 51 before wrapping up England’s innings at 387 by bowling out Brydon Carse for 54.
3. Ball change controversy
On Day 2 of the Lord’s Test, a controversy arose around the change of ball by Team India in the first session. The incident came to light when Mohammed Siraj asked the umpire to change the second new ball after it had gotten out of shape or softened. After Bumrah picked up three wickets of Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Chris Woakes, the morning session came to a halt in the 91st over when Siraj complained to the umpires about the ball, which was deemed out of shape.
After delivering the first ball in the 91st over, the pacer was shocked that the second new ball was softened and handed it over to Shubman Gill, who was visibly angry with the condition of the ball. Later, Siraj was caught saying, “Is this a new ball? Seriously?’ to umpire as he joined in to question the replacement. Despite Gill's protest to change the ball, the umpire did not pay any heed and insisted that the game should continue.
4. KL Rahul and Karun Nair steady India’s ship
As Team India assumed their first innings, the hosts received an early setback as Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) was removed early by Jofra Archer in the second over. However, things steadied after Karun Nair joined KL Rahul at the crease to carry on India’s innings. Their stay at the crease was crucial to keep the visitors’ scoreboard ticking.
Karun and Rahul frustrated the England bowlers with their defensive and measured approach, as the pair formed a crucial 61-run stand for the second wicket to take India past the 50-run mark. They were looking to carry on their partnership after steadying India’s innings until Ben Stokes removed Karun Nair for 40 at 74/2.
5. KL Rahul stands tall for Team India
KL Rahul has often been criticised for not delivering his best when he was needed the most. He stepped up in both innings of the Headingley Test, the second innings of the Edgbaston Test, and now he stepped up once again with a resilient innings under pressure. Facing a potent pace attack, including Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes, Rahul showcased his grit and composure to anchor India’s innings.
Rahul received support from Rishabh Pant, who smashed three boundaries and steadied India’s ship till the close of day’s play. KL Rahul played a gritty and resilient innings of 53 off 113 balls, including 5 fours, to ensure India ended Day 2 on a stable note.