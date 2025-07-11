Gautam Gambhir addressed BCCI's family rule, stressing the need to prioritize national duty on overseas tours. While he values family support, he emphasized that the main focus must be on representing India and striving for victory.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has opened up on the family rule laid by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of Day 1 of the third Test in the five-match series against England at Lord’s on Thursday, July 10.

After Team India’s disastrous campaign against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where they surrendered the trophy to the hosts following the 1-3 five-match series defeat, the BCCI decided to implement stricter policies for players in order to bring discipline and focus back into the team environment, including limiting the presence of family members during the overseas tour.

In January this year, the board released a 10-point policy, where it was mentioned that players’ families can stay with them for two weeks if the series or tournament stretches to 45 days or more. The policy was not welcomed by certain players, including star batter Virat Kohli, who openly criticized the family rule while stating that he was not a fan of it. He expressed the importance of family members being around after a long day on the field.

‘You are here for a purpose’

Speaking on Sony Sports Network ahead of the Lord’s Test, Gautam Gambhir highlighted the significance of family members during the overseas tours, but he reminded the players that they are not on a holiday rather representing the country here.

“Families are important, but you've got to understand one thing. You are here for a purpose. It's not a holiday. You're here for a huge purpose,” the India head coach told Cheteshwar Pujara in a special interview.

“You've got very few people in that dressing room or on this tour that get this opportunity to make the country proud. So yes, I'm not against not having families with us,” he added

In February, Team India players left for Dubai for the Champions Trophy without their families, strictly adhering to the BCCI’s new policy. Reportedly, a senior Indian player approached the board with a request to tag his family to Dubai, only his request was rejected.

However, the likes of Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sadjeh, Rivaba Jadeja, Shubman Gill’s parents, and other family members were present for the semifinal and final of the Champions Trophy 2025. Team India defeated Australia in the semifinal before the Men in Blue clinched their second Champions Trophy title by defeating New Zealand in the final.

Focus on a bigger role than any other thing, says Gambhir

Further speaking about BCCI’s strict policy on Team India players, the head coach clearly stated that he is not against having families around, but the commitment and goal have to be to play and win for Team India.

“It is important to have families, but if your focus is towards making our country proud and you have a much bigger role than any other thing,” Gambhir said.

“You're committed to that goal, you're committed to that cause, I think everything else is fine. But for me, I think that cause and that goal are more important than any other thing," he added.

‘Haven't understood how do I switch off’

When Cheteshwar Pujara asked Gautam Gambhir how he stays away from the match after a long day of intense cricket or after a Test match. Gamhir admitted that he has yet to understand how to switch off from the game, given his responsibility as a head coach. The 43-year-old further revealed that after India’s historic Test win at Edgbaston, he was thinking about the combination for the Lord’s Test.

“I still haven't understood how do I switch off because I never switch off, and sometimes it's very funny and it's very weird. Honestly, when we won the last test match, the moment we won the last test match, the first thing that came in my mind was that what is going to be the combination for the next Test." Gambhir said.

“And when I went back in my room, I was thinking, how does that work? We've just won a test match. The guys have worked hard to make a comeback after the first one. I already started thinking about what's going to be the combination, and how can we win the next one? But I still haven't figured out honestly to switch off," he added.