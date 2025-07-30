Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to play the fifth Test against England due to workload management. Despite the series being on the line, BCCI’s medical team advised rest to protect his back, following a prior injury and a gruelling schedule.

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to be available for the fifth and final Test of the ongoing series against England at the Oval in London on Thursday, July 30.

With the series currently at 2-1 in favour of England, Team India will head into The Oval Test with an aim of levelling the series after salvaging a dramatic draw in the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. However, there has been uncertainty over Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the series decider due to workload management.

Before the Test series, it was already decided by the management and selectors that Bumrah would play only three Tests out of five to manage his workload. The pace spearhead had already featured in three Tests at Headingley, Lord’s, and Old Trafford. With the series on the line, Bumrah’s participation in the Oval Test became all the more important as Team India is looking to level the series 2-2.

Bumrah advised to take rest by the BCCI medical team

Amid uncertainty over Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the Oval Test, the BCCI medical team has reportedly advised the pacer to rest to protect his back and focus on long-term fitness.

Despite the series on the line, Team India management decided to stick to their earlier plan of playing Bumrah in three matches of the ongoing Test series to avoid risking injury. Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management came into place after the pacer sustained a back injury in Sydney against Australia in January this year.

The back injury occurred after he played all five matches of the gruelling Test tour of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which sidelined him for three months before making a comeback to competitive cricket in the IPL 2025. In the five-match Test series against Australia, Bumrah picked 32 wickets in nine innings and was adjudged Player of the Series.

In the ongoing Test series against England, Jasprit Bumrah has picked 14 wickets, including two fifers, at an average of 26.00 and an economy rate of 3.04 in five innings. In the first innings of the Manchester Test, the pace spearhead bowled 33 overs and picked two wickets while conceding 112 runs.

For the first time in his Test career, Jasprit Bumrah conceded over 100 runs in an innings.

No Injury concerns for Bumrah

After being bowled for 33 overs and hampered in the rhythm after an ankle twist, there were concerns about Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness. However, Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak stated that the pacer is ‘fit’ and call on his participation would be called on by the management.

“Bumrah is fit. No conversation has been had about his inclusion for the last game, but we will take a call on his workload soon,” Kotak said at the press conference.

Meanwhile, Akash Deep is likely to replace Bumrah in the playing XI for the Series Decider at the Oval. Akash was ruled out of the Manchester Test due to a groin injury sustained during the Lord’s Test and has reportedly regained fitness before the crucial Test.