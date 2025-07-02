Ravi Shastri was left puzzled by Jasprit Bumrah’s exclusion from the second Test against England despite a 7-day break. Shastri stressed Bumrah’s importance, especially after India’s loss in the opener, calling the decision “baffling.”

Former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri was left ‘baffled’ by Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir’s decision to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test of the five-match series against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 2.

Team India entered into the second Test after a defeat in the series opener at Headingley and is currently trailing 0-1 in the series. Following the Headingley Test defeat, team management has made strategic changes to their playing XI in order to bounce back in their series and avoid a 0-2 deficit.

One of the major decisions taken by Team India management was to rest pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah despite India losing the opening Test at Headingley. The decision was made keeping in mind Bumrah’s workload management, and head coach Gautam Gambhir was firm on selectors and management’s stance of featuring the right-arm pacer in three sets of the ongoing series.

Ravi Shastri not happy with Jasprit Bumrah being rested

Before the Edgbaston Test, Ravi Shastri was hoping for Jasprit Bumrah’s inclusion in the team, highlighting the importance of the match. However, Team India management’s decision to rest Bumrah for the second Test left the former head coach ‘baffled’.

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of Day 1 of the Edgbaston Test, Shastri questioned the management for resting Bumrah despite having seven-day break between the first and second Tests.

“Certainly not. This becomes a very very important Test match. You (India) lost three against New Zealand, three against Australia, and the first Test match here (England) and you wanted to get back to winning ways.” former India head coach said.

“They have the best fast bowler in the world and make him sit out after seven days of rest. It’s something hard to believe and baffling.” he added.

Before the Test series against England, Jasprit Bumrah confirmed that he would play three Tests. The selectors and management are cautious about the pace spearhead’s workload after he sustained a back injury during the Sydney Test in January this year, which kept him out of action for three months, forcing him to miss India’s title-winning campaign at the Champions Trophy, before making a comeback in the IPL 2025.

In the Headingley Test, Jasprit Bumrah picked five wickets in the first innings and completed 150 scalps in SENA nations, becoming the first Asian bowler to do so, before going wicketless in England’s 371-run chase.

‘Jasprit Bumrah should have been playing’

Speaking to Michael Atherton on Sky Sports, Ravi Shastri feels that Jasprit Bumrah should have played the Edgbaston Test if he was fit and available, and there was no question of resting him in such a crucial match.

“Very strange, baffling as far as I’m concerned. If he’s fit to play, he should play. That decision should be entirely in the hands of the captain and head coach.” Shastri said.

“Like you mentioned, a week between test matches, this is an important test match, a must-win game for India. If they have to stay alive in the series, then you need your premier fast bowler playing. And no ifs and buts, he should have been playing,” he added.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep was brought into the playing XI and will lead the pace bowling attack alongside Prasidh Krishna and Jasprit Bumrah.