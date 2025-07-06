Team India has set a mammoth 608-run target for England in the second Test at Edgbaston. Despite rain delays, India is in a commanding position to win, but England's resistance and the weather pose challenges.

Shubman Gill-led Team India is on the verge of creating history at Edgbaston after putting themselves in the driver’s seat on Day 4 of the second Test in the ongoing five-match series against England in Birmingham on Saturday, July 5.

Team India declared their second innings at 427/7 in 83 overs and set a mammoth 608-run target for England to chase down in the remaining final session and an entire day of play on Day 5. The fiery spells by Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep put the hosts under scoreboard pressure as they removed Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root, reducing them to 50/3 in 10.1 overs.

England will head into Day 5 of the Edgbaston Test with an overnight score of 72/3 in 16 overs, with Ollie Pope and Harry Brook batting on 24 and 15, respectively, and needing 536 runs to win. Team India, on the other hand, needs seven wickets to level the series 1-1 and register the first Test at Edgbaston after 58 years.

Rain threatens Team India’s history

Though India are in a commanding position to script a historic Test victory at Edgbaston, the rain has already cast a shadow over Day 5, as the start of play has been delayed due to heavy showers in Birmingham. It was reported that rain would delay the proceedings in the morning session and is likely to interrupt the final day in the afternoon.

However, the washout is unlikely to happen as the forecast suggests that clear skies and improved conditions later in the day. According to the UK Met Office department, the rain is expected to affect the first half of the Edgbaston Test, with the chances of precipitation likely to be between 50 to 30 percent from 10 am to 2 pm (7:30 PM IST). This means that time may be lost in the morning.

However, the UK Met Department predicted that the weather is expected to clear up in the afternoon, with chances of rain falling below 10 percent after 3 pm. The full and uninterrupted match is likely to be played in the final two sessions on Day 5.

Throughout the four days of the Edgbaston Test, Team India showcased complete dominance with the bat and ball, outplaying England in all departments, setting the stage for a potentially historic win despite weather interruptions.

Can Team India script Edgbaston Test history?

The rain threat continues to loom on the final day of the Edgbaston Test, with India’s hopes of sealing victory in Birmingham hanging in the balance as they await clearer skies to take the remaining seven wickets. In their last eight Test matches at Edgbaston from 1967 to 2022, India have failed to register a single win, losing seven and drawing once.

Over the last 58 years, India have been unable to crack the Edgbaston code. Now, the visitors are in a commanding position, with a golden opportunity to end their 58-year drought at the venue. However, India will likely have 5 and a half hours to take the remaining seven wickets to seal a historic win as the uninterrupted day will happen post 3 PM UK time.

With clear skies in the afternoon and evening sessions, India will have to fancy their chances by unleashing their potent pace attack and push for a famous win that could not only level their series but also end their 58-year jinx at Edgbaston.

However, England's batters are expected to show some resistance, especially with Ollie Pope and Harry Brook at the crease and it will require patience and relentless pressure from India's bowlers to force a result.

With 80 overs likely to remain on the final day of the Edgbaston Test, Team India will need to strike early and maintain constant pressure on the England batters to dismantle their middle order and script a long-awaited triumph at the historic venue.