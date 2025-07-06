Image Credit : Getty

Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test between England and India was yet another enthralling day as proceedings were dominated by the visitors, who tightened their grip with a commanding batting display and fiery spell with the ball in Birmingham on Saturday, July 5.

After India declared their second innings at 427/7 in 83 overs, along with a 607-run lead, England were set a mammoth 608-run target to chase. At the end of Day 4, the hosts posted a total of 72/3 after 16 overs, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook batting on 24 and 15, respectively, and needed 536 runs to win, with the pressure mounting and India firmly in control heading into the final day.

On that note, let’s take a look at five talking points from India’s outing on Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test: