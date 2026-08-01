IIS-supported judoka Unnati Sharma is set to compete in the women's -63kg category at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Her journey is one of resilience, from hiding a broken hand to becoming the first girl from her neighbourhood to represent India.

For Unnati Sharma, judo has been a journey built on courage, determination and unwavering belief. Competing in the women's -63kg category, the IIS-supported judoka has overcome setbacks and broken barriers to establish herself among India's rising talents. From hiding a broken hand after her very first judo training session because she feared being asked to quit, to becoming the first girl from her neighbourhood to represent India, Unnati's story is one of resilience and perseverance, according to a release. Now, she is set to realise another dream as she prepares to compete at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

A Dream Fuelled by Family

Growing up in Dehradun, Unnati found her passion in sport at an early age, trying different disciplines before discovering judo. While the road has demanded sacrifices, the constant support of her family, especially her father, has remained her biggest source of strength. "Representing India at the Commonwealth Games is a very special feeling for me because it is something I have worked towards for many years. Every competition and every training session has helped me become stronger, both physically and mentally. My family has always believed in me, especially my father, who has supported me through every win and every loss. My focus now is to fight with confidence, give my best in every bout and make India proud."

High-Performance Training

Training at the Inspire Institute of Sport has helped Unnati refine her skills in a high-performance environment, where working alongside elite athletes and experienced coaches has elevated her preparation for international competition, the release said. "At IIS, you don't have a choice but to work hard because everyone around you is chasing the same dream. Training with them motivates me every day. My coaches have trusted me from the beginning and helped me improve in every area. Because of them, I feel more confident every time I compete."

Coach's Perspective

Her coach believes Unnati's resilience and commitment to continuous improvement have been key to her development as she prepares for one of the biggest competitions of her career. "Unnati has always shown exceptional determination. She doesn't shy away from challenges and is willing to work hard every single day to improve. Over the years, she has become a more composed and confident athlete, and she has prepared well for the Commonwealth Games. We believe she has the ability to compete strongly and make India proud."

Ready for the Big Stage

Having steadily built her reputation through consistent performances and years of dedicated training, Unnati now has the opportunity to carry that momentum onto one of judo's biggest stages as she looks to make her mark at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. (ANI)