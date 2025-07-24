Despite a foot injury on Day 1, Rishabh Pant bravely returned to bat on Day 2 of the Manchester Test, earning a standing ovation. He won’t keep wickets, but his grit is commendable. His availability for the final Test at The Oval remains uncertain.

Team India vice-captain Rishabh Pant was welcomed with a rousing reception from the Old Trafford crowd as he walked out to bat despite a foot injury on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test in the five-match series against England in Manchester on Thursday, July 24.

On Day 1 of the Manchester Test, Rishabh Pant copped a blow on his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes in the 68th over of India’s first innings. Pant was writhing in pain and immediately called for medical attention before he was stretchered off the field in a buggy ambulance after being unable to walk or stand, retiring hurt on 37 off 48 balls.

Despite the uncertainty over Rishabh Pant’s further participation in the Manchester Test, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) provided a major update, stating that the southpaw would not take up wicketkeeping duties and would bat on Day 2 as per the team’s requirements.

Scroll to load tweet…

Rishabh Pant gets a standing ovation from the Manchester crowd

India resumed their first innings batting at 264/4 after 83 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur batting on 19 each. Jadeja’s stay at the crease ended early as he was dismissed for 20 by Jofra Archer at 266/5. Thereafter, Shardul Thakur was joined by Washington Sundar to carry on India’s innings.

The pair formed a crucial 48-run stand for the sixth wicket to take the visitors past the 300-run mark before Shardul was removed for 41 by Ben Stokes at 314/6. After Shardul Thakur’s dismissal, there was a big applause from the Manchester Test as the big screen at Old Trafford saw Rishabh Pant walking out to bat, prompting a standing ovation for the injured vice-captain’s brave return to the crease.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Earlier, The Indian Express reported that Rishabh Pant suffered a toe fracture and was advised rest for six weeks, effectively ruling him out of the remainder of the Test series.

“The scan report showed a fracture, and he is ruled out for six weeks. The medical team is trying to see if he can come out to bat again by taking a painkiller. He still needs support to walk, though, and chances of his batting look very bleak,” a BCCI source told The Indian Express.

Will Rishabh Pant play the Final Test at The Oval?

Despite reports of the possibility of Rishabh Pant being ruled out of the remainder of the England Test series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not officially confirmed his exclusion from the final Test at The Oval, leaving his availability subject to further medical assessment and team management’s call.

Rishabh Pant has been one of India’s consistent performers in the ongoing Test series against England. In seven innings so far, Pant has amassed 462 runs, including two centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 77.00.

In the Lord’s Test, Rishabh Pant suffered an injury to his left index finger on Day 1 and was sidelined from wicketkeeping duties, with Dhruv Jurel donning the gloves. However, Pant walked in to bat with an injured finger in both innings and scored 83, including a gritty 74 off 112 balls in the first innings.

Despite speculations of his unavailability for the Manchester Test, Rishabh Pant recovered from a finger injury in time and was available as a wicketkeeper-batter.