Image Credit : Getty

The opening day of the Old Trafford Test between England and India looked promising with the visitors dominating the proceedings in Manchester on Wednesday, July 23.

At the end of Day 1, India posted a total of 264/4 after 83 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur batting on 19 each, steering the visitors to a position of strength after early setbacks and an injury scare to Rishabh Pant that saw the vice-captain retire hurt on 37.

On that note, let’s take a look at key takeaways from India’s outing in the fourth Test at Manchester.