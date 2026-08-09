Debuting in the 135th Durand Cup, Shillong's Langsning FC have made a huge impact, first with a 5-0 win over Mumbay FC and then a resilient 2-2 comeback draw in the Shillong Derby, establishing themselves as a team to watch.

There are football clubs that arrive at a tournament hoping to make up the numbers, and there are those that seize the occasion as an opportunity to announce themselves. Two matches into the 135th Durand Cup, Langsning FC have firmly established themselves in the latter category.

Making their first appearance in Asia's oldest football tournament, the Shillong-based side has already produced two performances that have captured the imagination of supporters, The first was a breathtaking 5-0 demolition of Mumbay FC, a result that marked one of the most emphatic debuts by any club in recent editions of the competition. The second was altogether different, yet perhaps even more revealing: a spirited comeback from two goals down against local rivals Nongkseh SS&CC in a fiercely contested Shillong Derby that showcased not only their attacking quality but also their resilience, according to an AIFF Media press release. Between those two contrasting displays lies the story of a young team beginning to believe that it belongs on one of Indian football's biggest stages.

A Rise Through the Ranks

Langsning's rise has hardly been accidental. Over the past few seasons, the club has steadily grown into one of Meghalaya's most competitive sides, culminating in their qualification for this year's Durand Cup. Yet stepping from the state's domestic competitions into a tournament featuring some of the country's biggest clubs and most experienced teams is a different challenge altogether. There were naturally questions before their opening fixture. How would the debutants cope with the occasion? Could they impose their style against unfamiliar opposition? Would inexperience prove costly?

An Emphatic Debut Against Mumbay FC

Half-Time Turnaround

For 45 minutes against Mumbay FC, those doubts lingered. Langsning controlled possession, repeatedly stretched the fellow debutants and created enough opportunities to put the contest beyond doubt, but the breakthrough remained elusive. The frustration of missed chances followed them into the dressing room at half-time with the scores still level.

Head coach Khlain Pyrkhat Syiemlieh resisted the temptation to make sweeping tactical changes. Instead, he reminded his players of something far simpler. "In the first half, they didn't stick to our plan," he reflected afterwards. "When we came back into the dressing room, I told them why they weren't following it. Once we started doing that again, we dominated."

What followed was not merely an improved second-half performance but a statement of intent. Six minutes after the restart, Syed Ahmed rose highest from a corner to head home Langsning's first-ever Durand Cup goal. It was the breakthrough the home side had been searching for, and once it arrived, the contest tilted irreversibly in their favour. Ahmed added another before teenager Kyrmenskhem Mukhim, Dibormi Chanlang Ki O Kassar and Samuel Phawa completed a remarkable 5-0 victory that sent a clear message to the rest of Group E.

Ahmed's Dream Debut

For Ahmed, whose two goals set the tone for the evening, the occasion represented the fulfilment of a long-held dream. "It feels amazing," he said with a smile. "First of all, I thank God Almighty for giving me this opportunity. This is my first Durand Cup and Alhamdulillah, I scored two goals. Inshallah, I'll score more goals in the next matches and help the team qualify." When reminded that he had narrowly missed out on a hat-trick, the striker's response reflected both confidence and humility. "No problem," he laughed. "In the next match."

A Squad Brimming with Youthful Talent

If Ahmed has emerged as Langsning's leading man, the club's success has been built on a squad that reflects the youthful spirit of Meghalaya football. Coach Syiemlieh revealed that the average age of his squad is around 24, with five or six players still under the age of 20.

One of those youngsters is 18-year-old Kyrmenskhem Mukhim, whose composed finish late in the match capped a memorable debut. Yet behind the confident performance lay emotions familiar to every young footballer stepping onto a big stage for the first time. "It was my first Durand Cup," Mukhim admitted. "When I went onto the ground, I felt scared. But once the match started, I wasn't afraid anymore."

His ambitions extend far beyond a single goal. "I want to play for a big club," he said. "And hopefully one day for India." It is precisely these aspirations that the Durand Cup has nurtured for generations. For more than a century, the tournament has offered young players an opportunity to measure themselves against stronger opposition, and Langsning's emerging talents have embraced that platform with remarkable confidence.

Resilience in the Fiercely Contested Shillong Derby

If the victory over Mumbay announced Langsning's arrival, their second outing revealed another side of their personality. The meeting with Nongkseh SS&CC was never going to be an ordinary group-stage fixture. The two clubs have developed one of Meghalaya football's most intriguing rivalries in recent months, with Nongkseh prevailing in both the SSA Champions Cup semi-final and the Meghalaya State League final earlier this year. The Durand Cup meeting, however, carried a different significance. This time, local bragging rights shared centre stage with the race for qualification to the knockout rounds.

Langsning actually began the stronger of the two sides. They pressed aggressively, forced two goal-line clearances and even thought they had taken the lead through another spectacular strike from Ahmed, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside.

Football, however, has a habit of punishing missed opportunities. Nongkseh capitalised to establish a 2-0 lead before half-time through Shano Tariang and captain Hardy Nongbri, silencing the Langsning supporters. Three days after scoring five goals, Langsning suddenly faced the prospect of seeing their dream start to unravel. Instead, they produced perhaps their most impressive spell of the tournament. Within five minutes of the restart, everything had changed. Mebanshngain Kurkalang rose highest to head home from a long throw and reduce the deficit. Barely two minutes later, Ahmed once again rose highest inside the penalty area to power another header into the net and restore parity. Suddenly the stadium erupted. The derby had become an end-to-end spectacle.

Kurkalang's celebration carried a deeply personal meaning. "I told my mother that I would score today," he said afterwards. "So I did it for her... and for the love of my life, Veronica. And all thanks to God."

Neither side found a winner, but the 2-2 draw felt significant beyond the result itself. Langsning had demonstrated that they could respond when everything seemed to be slipping away. Ahmed, who spent much of the contest playing with a cut on his head, continued to lead the line with the same intensity that had defined his performances throughout the tournament. It was an image that seemed to encapsulate Langsning's campaign so far--not spectacular because everything had gone according to plan, but memorable because of the refusal to surrender when circumstances became difficult.

A Blend of Ambition and Perspective

That fighting spirit is something Coach Syiemlieh has quietly cultivated within a relatively inexperienced group. Having previously guided Bodoland FC to the Durand Cup quarter-finals, he understands the demands of tournament football and the importance of maintaining perspective.

"Everybody is happy," he said after the opening victory. "Most of our players are young, so they were very excited after beating Mumbay. But our objective remains the same - we want to reach the next stage." It is an ambition that no longer feels unrealistic. With four points from their opening two matches, seven goals scored and an unbeaten record intact, Langsning have placed themselves firmly in contention as Group E enters its decisive phase.

More importantly, they have shown that they possess multiple dimensions. They can overwhelm opponents with attacking football, as they did against Mumbay FC, but they can also absorb adversity and respond under pressure, as they demonstrated in the comeback against Nongkseh. For a club making its Durand Cup debut, that adaptability has been every bit as impressive as the goals themselves. Regardless of what unfolds over the remainder of the tournament, Langsning have already achieved something significant. They have ensured that conversations around the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup are no longer reserved solely for the established names of Indian football.

Through fearless attacking football, a youthful squad unburdened by expectation and a resilience that has belied their inexperience, the Men in Pink have carved out their own place in the tournament's narrative. Their journey is far from complete, with a meeting against Shillong Lajong FC still to come and the prospect of a place in the quarter-finals very much alive. Yet even before the decisive moments of their campaign arrive, Langsning have offered a timely reminder of what makes the Durand Cup unique. It is a tournament where reputations matter little once the whistle blows, where young footballers can dream without fear, and where clubs willing to embrace the moment can quickly become the stories everyone wants to follow. For Langsning FC, that story has only just begun. (ANI)