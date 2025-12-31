Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn has been placed in an induced coma in Brisbane after being diagnosed with meningitis. The two-time World Cup winner is in 'a fight of his life,' with support from fans and teammates Gilchrist and Lehmann.

The Australian cricket fraternity has left deeply concerned over the former Aussie batter Damien Martyn after he was placed in an induced coma following hospitalisation due to meningitis on Friday, December 26. The 54-year-old was part of the Australian team that won the 1999 and 2003 World Cups under the captaincy of Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting, respectively.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the report by Cricket.au.com, Damien Martyn fell ill while resting at his home on Boxing Day and rushed to the hospital in Brisbane, where he was diagnosed with meningitis and placed in an induced coma. Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg issued a statement on Martyn’s condition, expressing sadness over his illness and extending the best wishes of the cricket community.

"I'm saddened to hear of Damien's illness. The best wishes of everyone at Cricket Australia and in the wider cricket community are with him at this time," Greenberg said in a statement.

Scroll to load tweet…

Damien Martyn has suffered from a bout of meningitis and was reportedly falling in recent days before being admitted to Brisbane Hospital for medical care. The two-time World Cup winner has been placed in an induced coma by doctors as he battles a serious health condition that is being closely monitored.

Martyn Fighting for his Life

The news of Damien Martyn’s serious health condition was reported by Brad Hardie, a former Brownlow Medallist and broadcaster, who stated that the former Australian batter was in ‘a fight of his life,’ and urged the fans to send positive thoughts and support as Martyn battles this serious health condition.

“Damien Martyn, the champ from WA, fantastic batsman … unfortunately took ill on Boxing Day and currently is residing in a Queensland hospital, and he is in for the fight of his life.” Hardie said on his 6PR radio show.

“I’d like everybody to certainly have their best wishes and positive thoughts for Marto. God give him strength. Let’s hope he can pull through because it’s really serious,” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Damien Martyn was placed in an induced coma as suggested by a team of doctors at Brisbane Hospital following severe inflammation caused by meningitis, and remains under close medical supervision. Martyn reportedly battles a serious health condition that causes inflammation of the membranes around the brain and spinal cord, a dangerous form of meningitis.

Adam Gilchrist and Darren Lehmann Send Support to Former Teammate

Damien Martyn’s two former teammates, Adam Gilchrist and Darren Lehmann,n send their prayers and support to him as well his family in this difficult time. Gilchrist, on behalf of Martyn’s family, confirmed that the two-time ODI World Cup winner was receiving treatment in the hospital.

“He is getting the best of treatment, and (Martyn’s partner) Amanda and his family know that a lot of people are sending their prayers and best wishes,” Gilchrist told News.Corp.

Martyn’s long-time Australian teammate, Lehmann, sent his support and prayers for his speedy recovery.

"Lots of love and prayers sending (at) damienmartyn way. Keep strong and fighting legend. Love to the family,” Lehmann wrote on social media.

Scroll to load tweet…

Apart from winning two World Cups in 1999 and 2003, Martyn was part of Ricky Ponting’s Australia team that won the Champions Trophy in 2006.

Wishes Pouring in For Damien Martyn's Recovery

The news of Damien Martyn's serious health condition not only shook the Australian cricket community but cricketing world as a world, sending their prayers and wishes for a speedy recovery of the former Australian batter.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), the cricket community and fans across the world expressed their shock over Damien Martyn's health condition and expressed their hope for the former Australian batter's recovery.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Daniem Martyn played for Australia from 1992 and 2006, featuring in 208 ODI matches and 67 Tests. In his International career, Martyn has amassed 9872 runs, including 18 centuries and 61 fifties, at an average of 42.92 in 279 matches.

Martyn played his final match for Australia against England in the Ashes series at Adelaide before retiring in 2006, concluding a distinguished career spanning over a decade.