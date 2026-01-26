Artist Sudip Sardar sculpts Indian cricket stars like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma from coconut leaves and husks. His unique work, including other celebrities, shows how grassroots talent often goes unnoticed beyond social media.

The legacy of top Indian cricket stars, including MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma, is often immortalized in the form of statues, stands, and pavilions named after them, a testament to their enduring influence and popularity across generations.

More often than not, these tributes and recognition emerge after years of consistent performances and memorable moments on the international stage. Dhoni, Kohli, and Rohit are former India captains who have contributed immensely to the team’s success across all formats, thanks to their leadership qualities and consistent, match-winning performances over the years.

These players have their stands or pavilions named after them at their respective home grounds and cricket academies. However, their recognitions have gone beyond conventional tributes, with several people and fans celebrating their legacies through creative art forms, memorabilia, fan-made sculptures, and paintings.

The latest being a series of sculptures that were made out of coconut leaves and tender coconut husks, a unique way of honouring Indian cricket legends.

Artist Turns Coconuts Into Cricket Legends

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma were recreated in intricate detail using coconut leaves and tender shells, with the artist showcasing remarkable craftsmanship and attention to detail in capturing the distinct features of the three Indian cricket icons, who have been the most influential figures in Indian cricket for the past decade and beyond.

The artist, Sudip Sardar, used his incredible skill and creativity to sculpt the Indian cricket legends with precision, transforming everyday coconut materials into detailed representations. In a video posted on his Instagram handle, Sudip created a life-size statue of MS Dhoni in a pose depicting him hitting a winning six into the stands during the 2011 ODI World Cup final, using coconut leaves.

Sudip Sardar also made small busts of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma using tender coconut husks, which further highlighted his versatility as an artist.

Sudip Sardar’s artistic skill was evident in coconut-based sculptures shared on his social media account. He also sculpted Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma together with coconut leaves, further expanding his range of subjects featured in his coconut-based artwork.

Talent Often Goes Unnoticed

Sudip Sardar’s unique coconut-based sculptures have once again highlighted how exceptional artistic talent often goes unnoticed beyond social media virality. Most of the artists use paintings, clay, or metal to create their work, but Sudip’s innovative use of coconut leaves and husks sets him apart.

Despite skill and creativity, such unconventional artists often struggle for recognition and social media virality, underscoring the need for platforms that celebrate and support grassroots talent. On the occasion of Sushant Singh Rajput’s birthday, Sardar paid tribute to the late actor by creating a detailed sculpture with coconut leaves, further showcasing his ability to capture the essence of such beloved personalities through an unconventional art form.

He even created a sculpture of the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with coconut leaves and an Indian freedom fighter, Subhash Chandra Bose, with husks of tender coconut. Sudip Sardar’s work further highlights how the coconut leaves and tender coconut husks can be used for detailed representations of well-known figures.

Sudip Sardar’s creativity extends to various subjects, including ranging from sports icons, Bollywood celebrities, and historical figures. The talented artist's unconventional method allows him to create lifelike sculptures from coconut leaves and husks.

Sudip Sardar’s work shows how creativity and unconventional materials can be used to capture a wide range of iconic figures, from sports stars to historical personalities.