The LIV Golf-backed International Series and the Indian Golf Premier League have partnered to create a direct performance pathway for top Indian golfers, giving them access to International Series events and opportunities at LIV Golf Promotions.

The LIV Golf-backed International Series and the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) unveiled a direct performance pathway on Thursday that will propel India's top performers onto the global stage, according to a press release from IGPL.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Leading IGPL players will gain access to various International Series events and further opportunities to compete at LIV Golf Promotions, accelerating their progression into elite-level golf. The collaboration was formalised at Aramco LIV Golf Singapore, where leaders from both organisations confirmed their shared ambition to strengthen the developmental pathway for emerging talent. Present were LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil, IGPL CEO Uttam Singh Mundy, Mani Indhar, Head of IGPL International Partnerships, as well as IGPL franchise owner and tennis icon Leander Paes, a former doubles world No. 1, 18-time Grand Slam champion and Olympic bronze medallist. IGPL is also backed by cricket legend Yuvraj Singh as brand ambassador, who comes strongly on board with the shared belief of wanting to take Indian golf to the next level.

A Direct Pathway to Elite Golf

Through the partnership, IGPL's leading players, determined by the league's rankings at agreed points during the season, will earn places in various International Series events across the calendar. Competing in The International Series will give these players the chance to test themselves on world-class courses against elite international fields and a higher level of competition. Strong performances can open the door to further opportunities across the LIV Golf ecosystem, including a pathway to the League through the season-long International Series Rankings and LIV Golf Promotions.

A Shared Vision for Indian Golf

Scott O'Neil, CEO of LIV Golf, said, "LIV Golf is committed to growing the global ecosystem, expanding player opportunities, and rewarding top performance around the world. India is a market with huge potential for the sport, and aligning IGPL with LIV Golf and The International Series helps create a clearer ladder for talented players to test themselves internationally, progress their careers through these pathways, and inspire India's next generation of golf stars."

Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series, said, "A core mission of The International Series is to give emerging talent the chance to test themselves on a global stage alongside some of the biggest names in the game. Through this partnership with IGPL, India's top performers gain a direct pathway towards the sport's most elite stages. It's more than just a spot in the field; it's an invitation to sharpen their skills against the best in the business and thrive in a high-stakes environment. We are proud to help create that stage for the next generation of players in India."

Mani Indhar, Head of IGPL International Partnerships, said, "IGPL has always had a vision to develop an ecosystem to push Indian golf forward by giving players more opportunities to compete and develop towards global standards. Partnering with LIV Golf and The International Series allows our top-ranked players to step into world-class fields and prove they can compete at the highest level."

IGPL CEO Uttam Singh Mundy further added, "This kind of an opportunity is a game-changer for Indian golfing talent, and we are happy to extend our platform to such incredible opportunities." (ANI)