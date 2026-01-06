AI-altered photos of MS Dhoni smoking and Sakshi holding a beer are going viral. A fact check reveals the image is fake and part of a misleading online campaign targeting the couple.

Ranchi: A photo of former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni has gone viral on social media, sparking anger and harsh criticism from a section of users on X (formerly Twitter). In the image, Dhoni appears to be smoking a cigarette while his wife, Sakshi Singh, is seen holding a beer bottle.

The post accompanying the photo carries an accusatory undertone. The main taunt doing the rounds reads: “Ms Dhoni might be a good cricketer but can never be a good person.” The criticism goes further, claiming Dhoni has no posts for Indian Army and that he has said nothing about the Pahalgam terror attack or Operation Sindoor. Some users also accuse the former Indian captain of promoting substance use.

As the image spread rapidly, so did questions. Was this really MS Dhoni? Was the picture genuine? Or was there more to the story than what appeared on screen?

Digging Deeper: ,Fact Check

A closer inspection reveals a very different truth.

The viral image shared across X is not authentic. It has been digitally altered using AI tools to create the illusion of Dhoni smoking and Sakshi holding a beer. Checks using AI detection tools flagged the alterations.

To go a step further, a reverse image search traced the doctored photo back to its original source. In the genuine image, Dhoni is not smoking a cigarette. Sakshi is not holding a beer. The expressions, background, and setting match — but the incriminating elements are missing.

What the investigation makes clear is this: the controversial objects were added later to manufacture a narrative.

Why This Matters

MS Dhoni is one of India’s most respected sporting icons — a World Cup–winning captain, a former Territorial Army officer, and a figure many admire for his calm, grounded personality.

That is what makes the circulation of manipulated images more troubling.

The altered photo has been used to run what appears to be a false and defamatory campaign against Dhoni and his wife. When such content is shared widely — and believed — it can damage reputations, distort public perception, and erode trust.

It also highlights a broader concern: how easily AI tools can be misused to spread misinformation.

Conclusion

The circulating photo of Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh has been altered using AI. The original image shows neither a cigarette nor a beer bottle. The viral version is digitally manipulated and is being used to drive a misleading campaign against the couple on social media.

In a world where images can be edited within seconds, pausing to verify — before reacting — may be the most important habit we develop.