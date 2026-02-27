New Zealand set a target of 160 for England in their T20 World Cup Super 8 clash. After a brisk 64-run opening stand, the Black Caps faltered against England's spinners, with Adil Rashid and Will Jacks claiming two wickets apiece to restrict them.

Black Caps' strong start

Batting first, New Zealand started cautiously, scoring eight runs after the end of the second over. However, openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert shifted their gears and took the Black Caps to 54/0 after the end of the sixth over.

During the last ball of the seventh over, leg-spinner Adil Rashid broke the 64-run partnership for the opening wicket. He dismissed Tim Seifert, who made 35 off 25 balls, with three fours and two sixes.

In the following over, all-rounder Will Jacks removed Finn Allen for 29 off 19 balls, with three sixes.

England spinners trigger collapse

After the end of the 10th over, New Zealand scored 84/2. During the first ball of the 12th over, Rehan Ahmed took the wicket of Rachin Ravindra, who made 11 off 13 deliveries, with one four. After the end of the 13th over, the Kiwis made 116/3.

During the 15th over, Adil Rashid took the wicket of Mark Chapman, who made 15 off nine deliveries, with two fours.

Liam Dawson then removed Daryl Mitchell for just three runs during the 17th over. In the next over, Will Jacks clean bowled Glenn Phillips for 29 runs as Black Caps slumped to 142/6.

Towards the end, Cole McConchie (14 off 12 balls, with two fours) took the Black Caps to a fighting score of 159/7 in 20 overs.

For England, Liam Dawson (1/32), Adil Rashid (2/28), Will Jacks (2/23), and Rehan Ahmed (2/28) were among the wicket-takers.