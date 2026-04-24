Pakistani journalist Sanaullah Khan, living in exile after a PCB ban for his outspoken criticism, has made an emotional appeal for his brother’s safe return following an alleged kidnapping in Pakistan. The incident has gone viral, sparking social media speculation linking it to his past criticism of PCB leadership and administration.

Popular Pakistani sports journalist Sanaullah Khan, who was banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for his outspoken criticism, has made an emotional appeal after his brother was reportedly kidnapped in Pakistan.

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Sanaullah has been living in exile in Australia after reportedly facing a PCB ban for his critical reporting of the administration. He was debarred from covering matches from the stadium and attending press conferences, effectively restricting his on-ground reporting access during his time in Pakistan.

After being banned by PCB, Sanaullah moved to the UAE, where he claims to face continued pressure and was reportedly not allowed to continue his on-ground cricket reporting for the Asia Cup last year, before he relocated to Australia, where he has since been working in exile while continuing his independent coverage online.

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Sanaullah’s Emotional Plea to the Pakistan Government

The exiled Pakistani journalist Sanaullah Khan expressed his concern over his brother’s alleged kidnapping and made an emotional appeal to Pakistan’s top leadership, especially Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging immediate intervention.

In a video posted on his X handle (formerly Twitter), the banned PCB journalist stated that his brother was kidnapped while on his way to pick up kids from the school, adding that police have begun reviewing CCTV footage and identified a suspect vehicle, but no concrete lead has emerged yet.

“I request the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Six hours ago, my brother was kidnapped. I am in Australia, and I don't want to delve into the reasons for my travelling here,” Sanaullah said in a video.

“My brother had gone to the school to pick up his kids. When he was going to school, he was kidnapped. Six hours have passed since the incident. The police have reviewed the footage and traced one car. Nothing concrete has been found out about the incident. I urge the authorities to look into this matter," he added.

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Sanaullah Khan’s emotional plea has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and concerns from the users, as the Pakistani journalist was previously known for his outspoken criticism of the PCB administration, led by Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister, and for his frequent hard-hitting commentary on board-related issues.

Is Mohsin Naqvi Linked to Viral Claims?

Sanaullah Khan’s allegations and his past criticism of PCB have sparked online speculation about Mohsin Naqvi’s possible link to the viral claims surrounding his brother’s kidnapping, but there is no verified evidence or official statement supporting such suggestions.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), users alleged institutional involvement, linked the incident to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, and claimed the alleged kidnapping incident was a fallout of Sanaullah’s criticism of the board and its administration, triggering intense debate, outrage, and speculation online over press freedom in Pakistan.

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The Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan Government is the Patron of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which oversees the board’s administrative structure and appoints its key leadership, while also facing renewed scrutiny amid growing political and public debate over the handling of the incident and broader concerns around press freedom in the country.

Mohsin Naqvi was appointed as the PCB in early 2024 and continues to serve in the role alongside his responsibilities as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, overseeing key administrative decisions within the board during a period of heightened scrutiny and controversy.

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