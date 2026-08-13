Australia's vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner has publicly addressed infidelity allegations made by her estranged wife, Monica Wright. In a statement, Gardner acknowledged the situation and expressed gratitude for Cricket Australia's continued support of her leadership role, despite the controversy involving a teammate.

Australia women’s vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner has finally broken her silence after her estranged wife, Monica Wright, made public allegations accusing her of infidelity during the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup in India.

The cheating allegations against Ash Gardner first came to light when Monica Wright took to her Instagram handle to publicly accuse the star all-rounder of having an affair with teammate Georgia Voll. Wright alleged that Gardner and Voll had been involved in a relationship during the Women’s World Cup last year.

Recently, Monica accused Cricket Australia of their silence and inadequate disciplinary action against the all-rounder, arguing that her actions should have resulted in her being stripped of the vice-captaincy, further escalating the pressure on the cricket board to address the controversy.

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‘My Current Relationship Needs to be Addressed by CA’

Nearly a month after Monica Wright levelled serious allegations of infidelity, Ashleigh Gardner issued a formal statement on Instagram Stories acknowledging that her relationship status required official clarification by Cricket Australia given her leadership role.

“While my separation from my wife is a personal matter, I understand my current relationship status needed to be addressed by Cricket Australia, given my position as the vice-captain. I am grateful that the CA Board has chosen to support my continued leadership,” the 29-year-old wrote.

“I look forward to playing a strong role as a leader and providing the best possible support for my teammates in the season to come,” she added.

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Ashleigh Gardner broke her silence after Cricket Australia backed her to continue as vice-captain despite the mounting public scrutiny and calls for accountability from her estranged spouse.

Cricket Australia stated that it was aware of Gardner’s relationship and had supported her throughout the situation, while reaffirming its backing for her continued role as vice-captain. CA CEO Todd Greenberg also said new safeguards would be introduced to manage any potential conflict of interest involving Georgia Voll, including Gardner recusing herself from selection discussions concerning Voll.

‘Sorry For Pain’

Further addressing the fallout from the separation, Ashleigh Gardner expressed regret to her estranged wife, Monica, stating that she was sorry for the pain the public scrutiny and breakup had caused. She even wished her nothing but happiness and success in the future, while reiterating her request for privacy regarding personal matters.

“I am grateful for the time Monica and I shared and sorry for the pain this has caused. I wish her nothing but happiness and success in the future,” Gardner added.

“I won't be making any further comment on this matter at this time and ask that the privacy of those involved be respected,” she concluded.

Ash Gardner and Monica Wright married in April 2025 after reportedly dating for several years before getting engaged in April 2024 and hosting a rustic ceremony in the Blue Mountains.

However, things have reportedly soured between the couple recently, culminating in public fallout and revelations surrounding the breakdown of their marriage.

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