With the inaugural ETPL set to begin, R Ashwin praises Ireland's series win over India, highlighting the balanced pitch. Rahul Dravid lauds Ashwin's leadership, while Jonty Rhodes sees the league as a boost for cricket in Europe.

Momentum Builds for Inaugural European T20 Premier League

With the inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) set to begin on August 26, momentum continues to build around the tournament, which is backed by some of the biggest names in world cricket. Dublin Guardians captain Ravichandran Ashwin reflected on the Ireland-India series and why it was refreshing to watch from the perspective of surfaces and tactics, according to a press release from ETPL. Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid, Co-Owner of the Dublin Guardians, shared his thoughts on working with Ashwin, while Jonty Rhodes, Co-Owner of the Rotterdam Dockers, spoke about how the ETPL could be a step in the right direction for the growth of cricket across the continent.

Ashwin on Ireland's Upset and Pitch Conditions

Ravichandran Ashwin, Captain and Mentor of the Dublin Guardians, reflected on Ireland's 2-0 series win against India and said, "Two things made me very happy. One was that a team ranked 10th could beat a team ranked first. I think the sport should be like that. It is also a lesson that the FIFA World Cup has taught us. For this game to become a truly global sport, with more nations coming to the fore and with cricket set to feature in the Olympics in the next couple of years, I see it as a huge positive."

He added, "The second aspect is that if there is something in the pitch and there is a balance between bat and ball, bowlers are going to come into play, which Ireland proved beyond any doubt. To have a left-arm spinner like Humphreys bowl to Shivam Dube and get him caught at square leg is a lesson for people who ask me what has happened to the art of finger spin. The pitches have reached a point where any bowler can go the distance on a given day. I think you need a lot of luck to survive, apart from having plenty of plans in place in modern T20 cricket."

He further added, "So, it was a refreshing pitch to watch, and it was even more refreshing to see Humphreys being trusted with the 18th or 19th over against a left-hander. The pitch had enough in it and did not allow the left-hander to hit through the line. So, on both counts, it was very, very pleasing to watch."

Dravid Lauds Ashwin's Leadership

Rahul Dravid, Owner of the Dublin Guardians, opened up about working with Ravichandran Ashwin said, "I'm glad that we got Ashwin on board. He is obviously a legend of the game and a world-class performer, but he is also a really good captain and leader. He is someone who has a very clear idea and vision of how, at this stage of his career, he wants to focus on developing and working with young talent."

Jonty Rhodes on Cricket's Growth in Europe

Jonty Rhodes, Co-Owner of the Rotterdam Dockers, shared his thoughts on growing the game in European markets through ETPL and said, "In Rotterdam specifically, we have a great opportunity because it is the gateway to Europe. We want people to come and experience something slightly different because Europeans are very outdoorsy and active. They play ball sports and participate in Olympic sports. With cricket now part of the Olympics, it presents a very compelling case. If you want to represent your country, here is an opportunity."

Inaugural Season Details and Teams

The inaugural season of the ETPL will run from August 26 to September 20 in Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands.

Team Rosters

Amsterdam Flames: Curtis Campher, Kyle Klein, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Jordan Neill and Max O'Dowd

Irish Wolves: Matthew Humphreys, Fred Klaassen, Tim Tector, Paul Stirling, Zainullah Ihsan and Alexander Roy

Dublin Guardians: Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Matthew Hollard, Craig Young, Noah Croes and Chris Greaves

Edinburgh Castle Rockers: Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Tear, Safyaan Sharif and Finlay McCreath

Glasgow Cosmic: Brad Currie, Matthew Cross, Paul van Meekeren, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson and Chris McBride

Rotterdam Dockers: Jai Moondra, Michael Levitt, Ryan Klein, Jasper Davidson, Vikramjit Singh and Saqib Zulfiqar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)