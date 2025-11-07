Australia skipper Alyssa Healy admitted her team’s Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal loss to India still lingers. Despite an undefeated run, Australia was ousted after India’s record 339-run chase. Healy said the defeat will haunt her for some time.

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy admitted that her team’s Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal defeat to the eventual champions, Team India, still lingers in her mind. Australia were the most formidable side throughout the tournament as they did not lose a single match until that semifinal against the Women in Blue, who went on to clinch their maiden historic triumph.

Australia posted a total of 338 and set a record 339-run target for Team India to chase. The target was deemed impossible for India to chase, but a brilliant batting display, led by Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127-run knock and Harmanpreet Kaur’s captain's innings of 89 off 88 balls, saw the Women in Blue pull off the highest-ever chase in the history of Women’s ODIs and sealed their berth in the final against Australia.

With a semifinal defeat to Team India, the seven-time champions’ 14-match winning streak in the Women’s World Cups came to an end, marking a historic turning point in the marquee event.

Alyssa Healy Disappointed over Semifinal Defeat

Speaking on the Willow Talk Cricket podcast with former wicketkeeper-batter Brad Haddin, Alyssa Healy expressed her disappointment over Australia not crossing the final hurdle after losing to Team India in the semifinal despite playing ‘incredible’ cricket throughout the tournament.

“Look, I’ve been better. I won’t lie to you. But at the same time, it is what it is. End of the day that, after seven weeks of a big, long tour, we played some really, really incredible cricket but didn’t quite get over a certain Indian hurdle, I suppose you’d say,” Healy said.

“So, disappointing in that regard, but I’m looking forward to seeing what this team can do over this next cycle because it’s really exciting.” she added.

Until the semifinal, Australia were the only team to have lost a single match in the Women’s World Cup, while England, South Africa, and Team India had all suffered multiple defeats, making India’s remarkable chase even more impressive and unexpected.

‘I Haven’t Watched the Final’

Alyssa Healy revealed that she did not watch the Women’s World Cup final between India and South Africa, but lauded the Women in Blue for successfully finishing the line. The 35-year-old admitted that the semifinal defeat to Team India still haunts her.

“(We are) playing some amazing cricket and teams are having to keep up to knock us off, which I think is really cool. Obviously, I haven’t watched the final, but India got themselves over the line, which is really cool, and it’s great for the global game,” Australia skipper said.

“So, from that perspective, it was an amazing experience, but obviously sitting here a little bit disappointed, and it’ll haunt me for a little while that one, but that’s ok,” she added.

Alyssa Healy has likely played her last Women’s World Cup as the veteran opener confirmed that this edition of the 50‑over tournament would be her final one. Healy finished her campaign as Australia’s second-highest run-getter of the tournament, with 299 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 74.75 in five matches.