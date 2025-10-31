India's women's cricket team secured a historic victory over Australia to enter the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final. Despite a strong target, centuries from Jemimah Rodrigues and a crucial innings by Harmanpreet Kaur led India to a thrilling win.

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): Australian skipper Alyssa Healy, playing her last ODI World Cup, expressed disappointment over Australia's loss to India in their Women's World Cup semi-final clash, praising her team's overall contribution in the tournament.



She acknowledged that Australia created pressure and opportunities but failed to capitalise on them. Healy also hinted at potential changes in Australia's one-day cricket approach and expressed excitement about opportunities for young players.



India's women's cricket team pulled off a historic win over Australia by five wickets in a thrilling semifinal match to storm into the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final on Thursday.



"I think everyone contributed beautifully throughout this tournament. That's why it's probably really disappointing to be standing here right now. (How stretched were you today as a captain in the field?) Yeah, stretched. I think we created enough. We created pressure. We created opportunities. We just weren't able to capitalise them," Alyssa Heal said after the match.



"I won't be there! (talking about the next ODI World Cup) Oh, I think that's the beauty of this next cycle. We're going to see that unfold. Obviously, there's a T20 World Cup in the middle of next year, which is going to be really exciting for our group as well, but I think our one-day cricket is probably going to shift a little bit again. We'll learn from what we did wrong tonight. I'm sure we did so much right throughout this World Cup. We'll learn from that. We'll grow. We'll get better. And like I said, the opportunity for potentially some young players to get greater opportunities in this side is a really exciting thing for Australian cricket," she said.



Healy is one of the most prominent players in Australian side, in 123 ODI fixtures she has slammed 3563 runs at an average of 35.98 and a strike rate of 99.72 including seven hundred and 18 fifties under her belt.



Healy, in the ongoing Women's CWC, has smashed 299 runs in five matches at an average of 74.75, including two hundreds.



Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. After skipper Alyssa Healy's early loss, Phoebe Litchfield (119 in 93 balls, with 17 fours and three sixes) and Ellyse Perry (77 in 88 balls, with six fours and two sixes) put up a 155-run stand for the second wicket.



With the wicket of Litchfield, India made a comeback, reducing Australia to 265/6. However, a 66-run stand between Ash Gardner (63 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Kim Garth (17) took the Aussies to 338 runs in 49.5 overs.



Shree Charani (2/49) and Deepti Sharma (2/73) were among the top bowlers for India. Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Goud and Radha Yadav took a wicket each.



During the run-chase, India was 59/2 in the 10th over, losing openers Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (24 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six). However, Jemimah (127* in 134 balls, with 14 fours) and Harmanpreet (89 in 88 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) did not let the pressure pile, putting up a 167-run stand for the third wicket.



Richa Ghosh (26 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Amanjot (15* in eight balls, with two fours) played important cameos, supporting Jemimah as the run-chase was completed with five wickets and nine balls in hand. Jemimah earned the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)



