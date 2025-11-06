India’s women’s cricket team won their first ICC World Cup, defeating South Africa by 52 runs. Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma shone, with Deepti named Player of the Tournament. Steve Waugh called it a big boost for women’s sports in India.

He believes the team's victory will inspire young girls in India and create a pathway for them to pursue professional cricket careers.

Women's Cricket in India to Take Off after Historic Victory

India's years-long dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup finally become a reality after two heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance at the finals, which saw Shafali Verma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivering all-round performances that would stay imprinted in the minds' of millions and serve as a tale of inspiration for the cricketers of the future.

"I think women's sport in general is taking off all around the world. It's great to see. Cricket for sure. India is winning the World Cup. The women's team's victory was a fantastic achievement, especially after losing a couple of games and playing so well in the big matches. I'm sure they have enormous support. They're now role models for the young girls in India. You can see a pathway to playing professional sport, representing your country, and being a professional cricketer. I think women's cricket in India is just about to boom and take off," Steve Waugh told the reporters.

India Join Elite List

India joined Australia, England, and New Zealand as ICC Women's Cricket World Cup winners, and, like the latter two, achieved this feat for the first time on home soil.

India's Deepti Sharma was named Player of the Tournament after becoming the first player to score more than 200 runs and take more than 20 wickets in an ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, and she saved her best for last with five for 39 in the final.

