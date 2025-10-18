India vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is 155 runs away from 3,000 ODI runs and 240 from 5,000 international runs. Coming off a stellar IPL 2025 and Champions Trophy campaign, Iyer aims to continue his white-ball dominance in the Australia ODI series.

Perth [Australia]: In the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, Team India vice-captain Shreyas Iyer needs 155 runs to complete 3000 ODI runs and is 240 runs away from 5000 international runs. Iyer has played a total of 70 matches, scoring 2,845 runs at an average of 48.22. He has notched up 6 centuries and 22 half-centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 128* and strike rate of 100.00 across these innings.

The right-hand batter has featured in 135 matches, amassing 4,760 runs at an average of 40.68. He has scored 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 128*. The player has faced 4,943 balls, maintaining a strike rate of 96.29.

IPL 2025 and Champions Trophy Heroics

Earlier, Iyer, who led Punjab Kings (PBKS) to their first Indian Premier League (IPL) finals in a decade with his fiery leadership and batting, was one of the notable omissions from the Asia Cup squad, a move which has attracted plenty of criticism from fans and ex-cricketers alike.

Iyer was India's highest run-getter and overall second-highest run-getter in the Champions Trophy 2025, with 243 runs in five matches at an average of 48.60, with two fifties and a best score of 79, contributing massively to India's second successive white-ball title win.

Iyer ended up as the sixth-highest run-getter in the recently concluded IPL 2025 and had his best season, scoring 604 runs in 17 matches and innings at an average of 50.33, a strike rate of 175.07 and six fifties. His best score was 97*.

Since the last T20 World Cup win, the Mumbai batter has played 26 T20 matches and scored 949 runs, with an average of 49.94, at a strike rate of 179.73, with one century and seven fifties. His best score is 130 not out. His last T20I for India saw him score a half-century for India, way back in late 2023 after the 50-over World Cup at home.

India ODI Squad for Australia

India's ODI squad for Australia: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

