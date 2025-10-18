Image Credit : ANI

Team India will lock horns with Australia in the upcoming ODI series, with the opening match to take place at Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19. This will be the first face-off between two cricketing rivals since the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal in Dubai in March this year.

The Men in Blue have had fierce rivalries with the reigning world champions for several decades, and this series is expected to renew their high-intensity contests, strategic battles, and individual brilliance as both will look to assert dominance in the format. The focus will be on Team India, who are touring Down Under for the first time since the 1-3 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series defeat in January this year.

On that note, let’s take a look at five things to expect from India’s outing in the Australia ODI series.