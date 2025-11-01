After India’s 2nd T20I loss to Australia, R Ashwin questioned Arshdeep Singh’s repeated omission, saying the T20 World Cup 2024 top Indian wicket-taker should be a primary pacer and that being benched under coach Gambhir has hurt his rhythm overall.

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was left fathomed over pacer Arshdeep Singh’s omission from the playing XI following the Men in Blue’s defeat in the second T20I of the three-match series against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday, October 31.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Since the T20 World Cup 2024, where he was India’s highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets, Arshdeep Singh has been in and out of the playing XI, raising questions about team management’s selection strategy under head coach Gautam Gambhir. Harshit Rana, on the other hand, has been giving a consistent run under Gambhir’s guidance, featuring in back-to-back matches despite limited experience, which has fuelled debate over the selection calls and the team’s bowling balances.

Following India’s defeat in the second T20I against Australia, Gautam Gambhir and the team management drew criticism from fans and experts for excluding Arshdeep Singh from the playing XI, despite being the only Indian bowler to take 100 wickets in T20Is so far.

R Ashwin Confused Over India’s Selection Calls

Speaking on his YouTube channel ‘Ash ki Baat’, alongside senior sports journalist Vimal Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin stated that Arshdeep Singh should be the number two pacer if Jasprit Bumrah is playing XI. He added that the Punjab pacer should be the first fast bowling option if Bumrah is unavailable.

“Arshdeep Singh’s name should be the second name on your fast bowlers’ list if Bumrah is playing. If Bumrah is not playing, Arshdeep becomes your first bowler on that team list,” the 39-year-old said.

“I just cannot understand how Arshdeep Singh keeps missing out on the XI in this side. I don’t really get it," he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Arshdeep Singh has been part of India’s T20I setup since 2022 and received consistent chances until the T20 World Cup 2024, after which his appearances have become sporadic despite his strong record. During the Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman, the 26-year-old completed 100 T20I wickets, making him the fastest pacer to achieve this feat in the format (64 matches).

‘Arshdeep Singh Has Lost a Bit of Rhythm’

Harshit Rana had a decent outing with the bat in the second T20I, scoring 35 off 33 balls, but was not effective with the ball as he went wicketless while conceding 27 runs at an economy rate of 13.50 in his spell of just two overs. This intensified debate over Gautam Gambhir's favouring the Delhi pacer.

Further speaking about Arshdeep’s exclusion, R Ashwin stated that Arshdeep Singh has consistently been sidelined from the playing XI despite a brilliant performance in the T20 World Cup 2024, adding that the Punjab pacer has lost his bowling rhythm because of lack of game time.

“Of course, Harshit Rana had a decent day with the bat. He batted decently, but this is not about him at all. It’s about Arshdeep Singh,” Ashwin said.

“The performance he put in the T20 World Cup in 2024 was impressive, but since then, he has consistently found ways to stay out of the team. He has been benched so many times that he has lost a bit of rhythm,” he added.

In his T20I career, Arshdeep Singh has picked 101 wickets, including two 4-wicket hauls, at an average of 18.76 and an economy rate of 8.37 in 65 matches.