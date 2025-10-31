Abhishek Sharma explained Harshit Rana's batting promotion was for a 'left-right combination'. Despite their 56-run partnership after a top-order collapse, India lost the T20I to Australia, folding for 125 in a four-wicket defeat.

India's stylish opener Abhishek Sharma revealed that Harshit Rana's promotion ahead of Shivam Dube came down to the plan of establishing a left-right combination during the second T20I against Australia in Melbourne. While many were surprised to see Harshit batting up in the order, Abhishek remained unfazed, considering he was aware of Harshit's batting ability, courtesy of their battle in the nets. During India's nightmarish outing in the first innings after being put to bat, Abhishek (68) and Harshit (35) were the two architects who kept the visitors in the contest. Australia's lethal pace attack left India in tatters with Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Ellis clearing the top-order with ease. With India's innings dwindling at 49/5 in the 8th over, Abhishek and Harshit stitched up a 56-run stand to raise hopes of an unprecedented comeback.

Sharma on Rana's promotion and 'left-right' strategy

During their entire stand, Harshit's message to Abhishek was simple: let's play normally. "I knew that Harshit could bat because he hit me for a lot of sixes in the nets. So, I knew that he could bat. But this was the plan. He came and told me that we should play normally. So, I think as a batter, he was aware of the situation and how we would take it a little long," Abhishek told reporters in the post-match press conference.

"But I thought that if Harshit kept playing, then the right-left combination would be good. He came ahead of Shivam Dube because we needed a right-left combination on the pitch, and he did well," Abhishek added.

Collapse derails India's recovery

The rescue act went down the slump after Harshit holed out to Tim David off Xavier Bartlett on 35(33), a couple of deliveries after walloping Marcus Stoinis for a towering maximum. Another collapse began, and Abhishek, who had flaunted his destructive strokeplay, perished against Ellis with a toe-crushing yorker in the penultimate over as India folded on 125.

Australia cruises to victory

Australia gunned down the target in 13.2 overs, courtesy of Australia captain Mitchell Marsh's rollicking 46(26), clearing the way for a four-wicket win for the hosts. (ANI)