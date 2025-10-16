Australia captain Alyssa Healy scored 113* off 77 balls to guide her team to a dominant 10-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, sharing an unbeaten 202-run opening stand with Phoebe Litchfield to reach the semis first.

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy has yet again emerged as the star performer for her side as he played a brilliant century knock in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh at Dr YS Rajashekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Vishakapatnam on Thursday, October 16. The defending champions continue their unbeaten run with a 10–wicket victory over Bangladesh and became the first team to qualify for the semifinal.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

With a 199-run target set by Bangladesh, Australia chased down in 24.5 overs or 151 balls to spare, with Alyssa Healy leading the innings with a scintillating knock of 113 off 77 balls, including 20 fours, and played at an impressive strike rate of 146.75. The Australian skipper formed an unbeaten 202-run opening partnership with Phoebe Litchfield, who scored 84 off 72 balls, to chase down the target with ease.

Earlier, Alana King led the Australian bowling attack with a spell of 2/218 at an economy rate of 1.8 in 10 overs to help the side restrict Bangladesh to a modest total of 198/9 despite fighting a 66-run unbeaten by Sobhana Mostary. Georgia Wareham (2/22), Annabel Sutherland (2/41), and Ashleigh Gardner (2/48) picked two wickets, while Megan Schutt (1/11) chipped in with a crucial wicket.

Another Day, Another Captain's Knock

Following a match-winning 142-run knock against Team India in Vizag, Australia skipper Alyssa Healy continued her purple patch by scoring another century against Bangladesh. Healy displayed her flawless and aggressive strokeplay as she dominated Bangladeshi bowlers, who were clueless and struggled to find a way to contain the Australian skipper.

Alyssa Healy’s unbeaten opening partnership with Phoebe Litchfield set the tone for the dominance against the Bangladesh bowling attack. Though Healy was anchoring the innings, Litchfield complemented her brilliantly to build momentum and ensure a smooth chase, helping Australia secure a dominant victory over Bangladesh, who are effectively out of the tournament with their fourth successive loss.

After not having an ideal start to her Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign with scores of 19 and 20 against New Zealand and Pakistan, respectively, Alyssa Healy turned her game around with two successive centuries in the tournament.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

With yet another century of the Women’s World Cup 2025, Alyssa Healy has dethroned New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine from the top of the leading run-getters’ chart, with 294 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 98.00 and an impressive strike rate of 131.25 in 4 matches.

Massive Praise for Alyssa Healy’s Century Knock

Alyssa Healy’s back-to-back centuries in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 have drawn massive praise from fans and cricket enthusiasts, who were left in awe of ominating performance and match-winning brilliance, which has put Australia firmly in control of the tournament.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), Alyssa Healy has been lavished with praise and admiration from fans worldwide, who applauded for hitting the form at the right time and turning her game around to deliver match-winning performances when Australia needed it most.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Alyssa Healy is currently the fourth-leading run-getter for Australia after Belinda Clarke (1151), Karen Rolton (974), and Meg Lanning (948) in the history of Women’s ODI World Cups, with 901 runs, including 4 centuries, at an average of 60.06 in 21 matches.

Healy holds the record for the most runs in a single edition of the Women’s ODI World Cup, amassing 509 runs, including 2 centuries and fifties, at an average of 56.55 in 9 matches in 2022.