In the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match against Australia in Vizag, Bangladesh’s Sobhana Mostary scored an unbeaten 66, anchoring Bangladesh to 198/9. Her knock earned praise for grit against Australia's formidable bowling attack.

Bangladesh middle-order batter Sobhana Mostary displayed her grit and resilience in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match against the defending champions, Australia, at Dr YS Rajashekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Vishakapatnam on Thursday, October 15.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After being opted to bat first by skipper Nigar Sultana, Bangladesh posted a total of 198/9 in 50 overs, with Sobhana Mostary playing a crucial, unbeaten innings of 66 off 80 balls, which included 9 fours. Opener Rubya Haider led Bangladesh’s batting earlier in the innings by scoring 44 off 59 balls. Apart from Sobhana and Rubya, none of the Bangladesh batters could make a notable impact in the middle and lower order.

For Australia, Alana King led the bowling attack with a spell of 2/218 at an economy rate of 1.8 in 10 overs. Georgia Wareham (2/22), Annabel Sutherland (2/41), and Ashleigh Gardner (2/48) picked two wickets, while Megan Schutt (1/11) chipped in with a crucial wicket, helping Australia restrict Bangladesh to a modest total and take control of the match.

Sobhana Mostary Gritty Fifty Stuns Aussies

Sobhana Mostary’s performance with the bat was crucial in keeping Bangladesh competitive, showcasing her temperament and ability to handle pressure against a strong Australian bowling attack. Mostary walked in at bat when Bangladesh were 84/3 after Sharmin Akhter’s dismissal and joined skipper Nigar Sultana at the crease to carry on the team’s innings.

Sobhana led Bangladesh’s batting in the middle, but she lacked solid support from the other end of the crease as Sultana (12), Shorna Akter (7), Ritu Moni (2), and Fahima Khatun (4) were dismissed cheaply, and the side was reduced to 153/7. However, the 23-year-old was not shaken by the collapse at the other end as she continued to play with focus and composure and almost single-handedly took Bangladesh past the 150-run mark in the 42nd over.

Sobhana Mostary was batting on 46 when she hit a boundary off Ash Gardner to complete her second fifty of the tournament. Her teammates in the dressing room applauded her valiant half-century that kept Bangladesh in the game.

Scroll to load tweet…

Though Sobhana Mostary was anchoring Bangladesh’s innings, but received solid support from Tailender Ariha Trisna, with whom she forged an unbeaten 33-run innings for the final wicket partnership, taking Bangladesh to a respectable total of 198/9 and adding a positive note to their batting effort.

Sobhana Mostary Fighing Fifty Gets Applause

Sobhana Mostary’s grit and fighting spirit were not unnoticed as she was applauded for not only anchoring Bangladesh’s innings in the middle but also guiding the lower order and showing remarkable composure under pressure against Australia’s formidable bowling attack.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts were quite impressed with the way Sobhana carried Bangladesh’s innings with grit and resilience, while her knock as one of the finest in the crucial moments.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is seeking their second win to keep their hopes alive for the semifinal in the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. After defeating Pakistan in the opening match, Nigar Sultana-led side suffered three successive losses at the hands of England, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Bangladesh, alongside India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and South Africa are aiming for the maiden Women’s ODI World Cup triumph.