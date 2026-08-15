Alejandro Garnacho has joined Aston Villa, leaving Manchester United to rebuild his confidence. He expressed excitement about the club's project and working with manager Unai Emery, who he says made him feel valued and confident about the move.

Alejandro Garnacho, who will be starting a new phase of his career with Aston Villa, said that he is excited to get started with his stint at the club with such a big history, and the fans are already making him feel welcome.

After several seasons at Manchester United, Alejandro Garnacho starts a new chapter with Aston Villa, where the winger now looks to rebuild his confidence and establish himself as an important part of Unai Emery's attacking plans. After spending 2020-25 with multi-time Premier League champions, including a stint with the senior team from 2022-25, Garnacho reflected on his move to the club and his decision to work under Unai Emery. He has signed a loan deal while being with Chelsea since 2025.

Speaking on JioStar, Garnacho said on his move to Aston Villa, "I am really happy to be here. I cannot wait to get out on the pitch and play for this club. Aston Villa is a club with a big history, and it is growing quickly. The project here is exciting, and I want to be part of it. I am looking forward to working with my teammates, giving my best, and helping the team achieve great things. The fans have already made me feel welcome, and I want to repay that trust with hard work and good performances. I know the Premier League is tough, but I'm ready for the challenge. So, yeah, I can't wait to start."

Regaining confidence under Unai Emery

Garnacho said that he wanted to play for a club where he could rediscover the form and confidence he had during his early days with Manchester United, and a call from manager Emery made him feel valued; the latter explained to him the vision of the club. The winger wants to repay the faith shown in him with some fine performances.

"I was looking for a club where I could regain my confidence and rediscover the form I had during my early years at Manchester United, and I got a call from Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. I had a conversation with him, and he made me feel valued. He explained his vision for the team and how I could fit into his system. That gave me the belief I needed to make this move to Aston Villa. He has given me the confidence to be here and help the team achieve something special. The style of play suits me, and I think I can bring energy, creativity, and goals to the attack. I want to repay the faith shown in me by working hard every day and giving my best on the pitch. This is a fresh start, and I'm determined to make it count," said Garnacho.

On his playing style

Speaking on his playing style, he said, "I am a winger who plays on the left side. I am right-footed, so I like to cut inside and create chances. I enjoy taking on defenders, running at them with pace, and putting crosses into the box. I also like to drive inside and shoot when the opportunity comes. That is my game. I need to be confident to do those things well. When I am confident, I feel sharp, and everything flows naturally. Once I get that rhythm back, I know I can perform at my best and help the team to do well."

Aston will start off their Premier League campaign away from home against Brighton and Hove on August 23. (ANI)