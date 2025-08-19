India's 15-member Asia Cup 2025 squad was announced by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, featuring Jasprit Bumrah despite workload concerns and the surprising exclusion of Shubman Gill. India will face the UAE in their opener on September 10.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) senior men’s team chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, officially unveiled the 15-member India squad for the Asia Cup 2025 at a press conference at the board’s headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 19. The press conference was also attended by India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, alongside Ajit Agarkar.

After weeks of speculation and debates over team composition and overall balance of the squad, the chairman of the selection committee finally announced the roster for the eight-team continental tournament in the UAE, with the Men in Blue beginning their campaign against the hosts on September 10. The squad was announced after the selection committee meeting, with Suryakumar also present.

One of the biggest news from the squad announcement is the appointment of Shubman Gill as vice-captain, who will serve as deputy to Suryakumar in the Asia Cup 2025. Despite being away from T20I for a year, his recent success in the IPL 2025, as well as Test captain in the England Series, enabled him to find a spot in the squad.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has been included in the 15-member squad despite his workload. As per the earlier reports, Bumrah informed the selectors about his willingness to play the Asia Cup 2025 despite the BCCI wanting to give him an extended break from competitive cricket before the home Test series against West Indies, starting on October 2, just 5 days after the final.

India Squad: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

(More to come…..)