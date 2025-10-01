Shahid Afridi urged Pakistan PCB chief and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to step down from one role after the Asia Cup 2025 controversy, criticizing his handling of the trophy situation and Pakistan cricket’s recent poor performances.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Pakistan Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, is at the centre of a storm after reportedly taking the Asia Cup trophy with him, following Team India’s refusal to accept it after their high-stakes victory over arch-rivals at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28.

Mohsin Naqvi, who is not only the PCB chairman and Pakistan minister but also the head of the Asian Cricket Council, sparked widespread criticism after reportedly taking the Asia Cup trophy with him following Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India's refusal to take it from him due to his controversial social media posts, raising questions about his judgment and professionalism.

However, Naqvi’s triple role in cricket administration and the Pakistan government has intensified scrutiny following Pakistan’s defeat in the Asia Cup 2025, with critics questioning his ability to effectively manage multiple high-profile responsibilities. His role as a PCB chairman came under scrutiny after Pakistan failed to win a title in the last tournaments, including the T20 World Cup last year, the Champions Trophy, and the Asia Cup this year.

PCB Chairman or Pakistan Minister? Naqvi to Choose One

Amid the Asia Cup 2025 controversy following Pakistan’s defeat to Team India in the final, Shahid Afridi has urged Mohsin Naqvi to step down from either of the two high-profile roles, emphasizing that both positions are significant, especially in light of recent controversies surrounding Naqvi’s leadership.

“My request or advice to Naqvi Saheb is that these are two critical posts, and they are big jobs that need time. PCB is totally different from the Interior Ministry, so it must be kept separate. It would be a big decision and should be taken as soon as possible,” the former Pakistan captain said.

“Pakistan cricket needs special attention and time… Naqvi cannot rely totally on advisers. These advisers are taking him nowhere, and he himself says that he doesn’t know much about cricket. He needs to appoint good and competent advisers who know about the game," he added.

Since his appointment as PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi has overseen Pakistan's poor performances in the home Tests, T20 World Cup 2024, and Champions Trophy 2025. In the T20 World Cup, Pakistan lost to India and the USA, failing to qualify for the Super 8, while in the Champions Trophy, they did not reach the semifinals.

Additionally, Naqvi’s decision to reappoint Babar Azam as white-ball captain came under scrutiny after he failed to take Pakistan past the group stage in the T20 World Cup last year.

Mohsin Naqvi’s Asia Cup controversy

The PCB chairman and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi’s controversy stemmed from his controversial social media posts, which led to Team India declining to accept the Asia Cup trophy from the Pakistan minister. The Meen in Blue boycotted the trophy ceremony presentation, but the champions were not given the silverware and medals as the PCB chief reportedly took them with him.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) demanded that Mohsin Naqvi return the Asia Cup trophy and medals immediately, issuing a strong protest against his actions, calling them ‘unsportsmanlike’ and a breach of protocols. However, Naqvi agreed to hand over the trophy and medals on the condition that there is a formal ceremony, which the Indian cricket board denied.

As per the report, the source close to BCCI stated that Mohsin Naqvi refused to congratulate Team India for their Asia Cup triumph. However, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla reportedly grilled Naqvi, stating that ‘the trophy is not your personal property’.

Team India players returned home without the Asia Cup trophy or medals in their possession, as the ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi had taken them with him, leaving the champions to celebrate their victory without the silverware.