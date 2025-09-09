Suryakumar Yadav playfully dodged queries on Sanju Samson’s inclusion for India’s Asia Cup 2025 opener against UAE. With 3 T20I centuries in recent series and Shubman Gill’s return, Samson’s selection remains a crucial decision for the Men in Blue.

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav broke his silence on the participation of Sanju Samson in the Men in Blue’s opening match of the Asia Cup 2025 against the hosts, United Arab Emirates (UAE), at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 10.

Samson was picked for the India squad as one of the two wicketkeeper-batters, alongside Jitesh Sharma, for the eight-team continental tournament. However, the Kerala cricketer’s place in the playing XI has been up for discussion due to the return of Shubman Gill to the T20Is setup as a vice-captain after a year. In the absence of Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson played as an opener in the last three T20I series against Bangladesh, South Africa, and England.

Now, with the return of Shubman Gill, who is certain to make it to the playing XI since he is the vice-captain, Samson’s spot in the starting lineup has come under serious question ahead of India’s opener against the UAE.

Will Samson make it to India’s playing XI?

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 opener between Afghanistan and Hong Kong, India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav was asked during the all-captain’s press conference about Sanju Samson’s place in the playing XI for the Men in Blue’s opening match against the UAE.

In response, Suryakumar hilariously dodged the question, stating that Samson has been taken good care of by management and will take right decisions ahead of the UAE clash.

“Sir, I will message you the Playing XI," India T20I skipper hilariously told the reporter.

“We are actually taking really good care of him. And don't worry. We will make the right decision tomorrow," he added.

In the last T20I series against Bangladesh, South Africa, and England, Sanju Samson has amassed 417 runs, including three centuries, at an average of 37.90 in 12 matches. Samson was the first Indian player to score two consecutive centuries in T20I history, further strengthening his case for a spot in the playing XI despite the return of vice-captain Shubman Gill.

Samson was in blistering form in the recently concluded Kerala Cricket League 2025, amassing 368 runs, including a century and 3 fifties, at an average of 73.60.

Sanju Samson or Jitesh Sharma - Selection dilemma

With only a day to go for India’s opening match against the UAE, team management faces a selection dilemma between the in-form Sanju Samson and the explosive Jitesh Sharma, as both fight for the wicketkeeper’s role in the playing XI. However, the reports suggested that the Men in Blue’s nets session at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai has provided a hint at Jitesh making it to the playing XI.

As per the report by Press Trust of India (PTI), Samson was the first to enter the ground and had fielding drills under the guidance of fielding coach T Dilip. Thereafter, the Kerala cricketer had a long chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir, mostly about the batting. Sanju Samson was a lonely figure during the batting session as Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Tilak Varma took turns in the middle.

Jitesh Sharma had more batting sessions compared to Sanju Samson since their first training session on Friday, indicating that the management might be leaning towards giving Jitesh the nod as the preferred wicketkeeper-batter for the UAE clash.