Suryakumar Yadav humorously deflects questions about India being Asia Cup favorites, emphasizing the team's confidence and preparation. Pakistan's captain adds that no team is a clear favorite in the T20 format.

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav responded to the query on whether the Men in Blue are favourites to clinch the Asia Cup title in the upcoming edition of the tournament. India are the defending champions of the tournament, having won the prestigious Asian title in the 50-over format in 2023.

India are clubbed in Group A alongside the hosts UAE, arch-rivals Pakistan, and Oman, and will begin their quest for the Asia Cup title defence when they take on the United Arab Emirates at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 10. India will lock horns with Pakistan on September 14, in what promises to be a high-voltage clash between the arch-rivals.

Heading into the eight-team continental tournament, the Men in Blue are touted as favourites to defend the Asia Cup title, given their strong squad and consistent performances in recent T20I series.

Are India favourites to win the Asia Cup 2025?

Ahead of the tournament opener between Afghanistan and Hong Kong, the captains of all the teams attended a customary press conference, answering questions about their squads, strategies, and expectations for the Asia Cup 2025.

During the press conference, Suryakumar Yadav was asked to share his thoughts on India being considered ‘favourites by a distance’ to win the tournament this year. India T20I skipper hilariously deflected the question about it, while emphasising the team’s confidence and preparations heading into the tournament.

“'Kisne bola? Mene toh nahi suna. (Who said? I didn't hear it). Well, if your preparations are great, then you are certainly confident when you take the field,” Suryakumar said as quoted by NDTV

“Yes, we are playing after quite a while, but we were here 3-4 days back. We had a good time as a team together. Really looking forward to this tournament," he added.

India are the most successful in the history of the Asia Cup, having won eight titles across both formats of the game. The Men in Blue remain the only team to win the prestigious Asian title in ODI and T20I format, showcasing their dominance in continental cricket.

‘Don't think so anyone is favourite’

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha was asked about the perception of India being considered favourites for the Asia Cup title, and in response, he stated that there is no favourite in T20 cricket, given the nature of the format.

"In T20 cricket, I don't think so anyone is favourite. On a particular day, you have to play good cricket. It's a fast-paced game. A couple of overs can change the game," Salman said.

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in a multi-nation tournament for the first time since the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Their last face-off between two arch-rivals was in the Champions Trophy this year, where India defeated Pakistan by four wickets at Dubai International Stadium.

Despite the backlash, India will face Pakistan as per the group stage fixture, following clearance from the Indian government. The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the Indian government permits participation in multi-nation tournaments involving countries with strained bilateral relations