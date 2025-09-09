Suryakumar Yadav hinted at India’s aggression against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025. Despite cross-border tensions, the high-stakes clash will go ahead, with both captains emphasizing that controlled aggression is part of competitive cricket.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has hinted at the Men in Blue’s possibility of showing their aggression ahead of the high-voltage clash against Pakistan, which will take place on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium. The two-arch rivals are set to face off in the eight-team continental tournament amid heightened anticipation following the cross-border tensions between the nations.

India and Pakistan will lock horns for the first time since the horrendous Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian defence forces’ successful Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Following the heinous terrorist attack on civilians in Baisaran Meadows, seven kilometres from the Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir, there were calls for a boycott of sporting engagements with Pakistan.

However, the fixtures released by the Asian Cricket Council confirmed India’s clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. Despite the heightened geopolitical tensions, both teams are preparing for a fiercely competitive game.

‘Aggression is always there on the field’

Speaking at the all-captain press conference at Abu Dhabi, Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha were asked whether they received any instructions to keep their temper in control, considering the recent cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

In response, Suryakumar stated that on-field aggression is natural, adding that it is part of competitive cricket.

“Aggression is always there on the field, and without aggression, you cannot play the game. I am very excited to take the field from tomorrow." Suryakumar said.

Scroll to load tweet…

The BCCI and Team India received severe backlash for going ahead with the clash against Pakistan, especially in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent call for a boycott of sporting engagement with Pakistan. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the Indian government permits participation in multi-nation tournaments involving countries with strained bilateral relations.

Pakistan skipper welcomes India’s aggression

Salman Ali Agha stated that Pakistan did not receive any instructions in controlling the temper, adding that teams, especially India, are welcome to show their aggression. He also said that fast bowlers cannot be stopped from showing their aggression.

"If someone wants to be aggressive on the field, they are more than welcome to do that," the Pakistan skipper told reporters in Abu Dhabi.

"You can't stop fast bowlers because that's what keeps them going. So whoever wants to be aggressive, they are more than welcome.

"From my side, there are no instructions to anyone as long as they stay grounded," he added.

India and Pakistan only face off in the multi-nation tournament after the bilateral series between both nations was suspended by India following the Uri attack in 2016. The last time arch-rivals met was in the Champions Trophy 2025, where Men in Blue defeated Mohammad Rizwan-led side by four at Dubai International Stadium.

The clash between the two nations is expected to grab the attention of the cricketing world not only because of their rivalry history but also due to the ongoing cross-border tensions, adding an extra edge to the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 encounter.