Hardik Pandya in the IND vs UAE Match: Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, Hardik Pandya surprised fans with his new blond hair. During practice, he was seen wearing a watch worth 7 times the Asia Cup prize money. Now, he's stunned fans again with a brand new watch during the first match against the UAE. This watch costs enough to buy a sea-facing bungalow. Let's take a look at Hardik Pandya's new watch, its price, and features.

Hardik Wears a 3.9 Crore Watch in the India vs UAE Match

On September 10th, India defeated the UAE by 9 wickets in their second Asia Cup match. During the match, Hardik Pandya, while bowling, conceded 10 runs in an over. However, the sparkling watch he wore during this time went viral on social media. A video of Hardik Pandya was shared on Instagram, where he is seen wearing a red and white watch. This watch is a special edition from Richard Mille. The video and his watch are the talk of the town on social media.

Hardik Pandya's Watch Price

Hardik Pandya wore the Richard Mille RM 67-02 Charles Leclerc Monaco Edition watch during the match against the UAE. This watch was launched by Richard Mille in collaboration with Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc. The watch has a black dial with a white border and a red strap. The price of this watch is 449,999 US dollars. In Indian currency, the watch costs around 3.95 crore.

However, this is not Hardik's most expensive watch. He was seen wearing an 18 crore Richard Mille watch during the Asia Cup practice match. Hardik is fond of luxury watches and is seen wearing a new one in every match. Now, it remains to be seen which brand new watch he will wear in the match against Pakistan on September 14th.

India defeated UAE by 9 wickets to kick-off Asia Cup campaign in style

In this match, the UAE, batting first, scored 57 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 13.01 overs. In reply, the Indian team scored 60 runs for the loss of 1 wicket in just 4.3 overs, winning the match by 9 wickets. India's next match is against Pakistan on September 14th.