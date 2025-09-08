Asia Cup 2025 kicks off on September 9, 2025, with 8 teams battling for glory. Defending champs India face strong rivals Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh in a high-stakes event serving as a build-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup is set to begin on Tuesday, September 9, with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong in the tournament opener at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The tournament will be in the T20 format, keeping in mind the next year’s T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February-March.

India are the defending champions of the tournament, having won the prestigious Asian title in the 50-over format in 2023. The Men in Blue are the most successful team in the history of the Asia Cup, having won eight titles in their 16 appearances, while Sri Lanka follows closely with six titles, and Pakistan with two, making the competition among Asia’s cricketing giants even more intense in the 2025 editions.

The upcoming edition of the prestigious continental tournament promises high-voltage clashes, especially among Asian Giants, packed stadiums, and thrilling encounters as Asia’s top cricketing nations battle for supremacy ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Teams participating in the Asia Cup 2025

The Asia Cup will be an eight-team event compared to earlier editions of the tournament, where the competition usually featured six sides. This year, along with full members India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, associate teams like the UAE, Hong Kong, and Oman have qualified for the event.

UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong qualified for the tournament through the ACC Premier Cup last year, where UAE emerged as the champions by defeating Oman in the final; Hong Kong finished in third place. Nepal, who made its Asia Cup debut last year, missed out on the qualification for the second consecutive appearance in the tournament, as they finished fourth in the ACC Premier Cup 2024.

The expanded line-up for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 ensures a wider representation of Asian Cricket, giving associate nations a chance to test themselves against established sides, while also adding unpredictability and fresh rivalries to the Asia Cup 2025.

What is the format of the Asia Cup?

The eight teams are divided into two groups, with the defending champions India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, clubbed in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Afghanistan are placed in Group B. Each team will face off against the other only once in the group stage.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 4 Stage, where the four qualifying teams will compete in a round-robin format. The top sides from the Super 4 will then qualify for the Final, where the winner will be crowned the Asian Champions.

Asia Cup 2025 Venues

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup will be played at two venues - Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Eight matches, including one Super 4, will be played in Abu Dhabi, and Dubai will host the remaining matches, including the bulk of the Super 4 stage and the grand final, making it the centerpiece venue of the Asia Cup 2025.

Asia Cup 2025 Schedule and Fixtures

A total of 12 Group Stage matches will be played from September 9 to 19, and the Super 4 stage will kick start on September 20, and the final will take place on September 28.

Group Stage

September 9: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong – 8 PM– Abu Dhabi

September 10: India vs UAE – 8 PM- Dubai

September 11: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong – 8 PM. – Abu Dhabi

September 12: Pakistan vs Oman – 8 PM- Dubai

September 13: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – 8 PM. – Abu Dhabi

September 14: India vs Pakistan – 8 PM.- Dubai

September 15: UAE vs Oman – 5.30 p.m. – Abu Dhabi

September 15: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong – 8 PM.- Dubai

September 16: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – 8 PM– Abu Dhabi

September 17: Pakistan vs UAE – 8 PM. – Dubai

September 18: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan – 8 PM. – Abu Dhabi

September 19: India vs Oman – 8 PM– Abu Dhabi

Super 4 Stage

September 20: B1 vs B2 – 8 PM .- Dubai

September 21: A1 vs A2 – 8 PM.- Dubai

September 23: A2 vs B1 – 8 PM – Abu Dhabi

September 24: A1 vs B2 – 8 PM - Dubai

September 25: A2 vs B2 – 8 PM - Dubai

September 26: A1 vs B1 – 8 PM - Dubai

Final

September 28: 8 PM - Dubai

Asia Cup 2025 Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan (WK), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Kusal Perera (WK), Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara (WK), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (C & WK), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon (WK), Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik (WK), Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan (WK), Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Oman: Jatinder Singh (C), Hammad Mirza (WK), Vinayak Shukla (WK), Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava.

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (C), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali (WK), Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath (WK), Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif (WK), Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (C), Muhammad Zohaib, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (WK), Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh, Ethan DSouza, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Jawadullah, Aryansh Sharma (WK), Saghir Khan, Matiullah Khan

Asia Cup live streaming details

When to watch the Asia Cup 2025 matches?

All matches Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8 PM, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM IST. However, the match between Oman and UAE will begin at 5:30 PM, with the toss taking place at 5:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the matches?

All the Asia Cup 2025 matches will be live televised on Sony Sports Network, as they are the official broadcaster of the tournament. The matches will be live-streamed on Sony Liv, the OTT platform of Sony Network.