Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 80 in the 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe, exposing major batting flaws. With the Asia Cup 2025 looming and a tough opener against Bangladesh, concerns grow over their consistency and resilience.

Sri Lanka’s batting was quite underwhelming as the visitors were completely rattled by Zimbabwe’s bowling attack in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series at Harare Sports Club on Saturday, September 6.

Sri Lanka headed into the second T20I with a 1-0 series lead and had a chance to clinch it with a match to spare. However, the tables turned around as Zimbabwe’s fiery display of bowling as the hosts bundle out the visitors for a paltry 80 in 17.4 overs, with Kamil Mishara being the top scorer with 20 off 20 balls. Zimbabwe had to chase down a just 84-run target, which they did in 14.5 overs, despite Sri Lanka’s fightback with the ball.

Pacer Dushmantha Chameera had an impressive outing by registering figures of 3/19 at an economy rate of 4.80 in 4 overs. However, his effort eventually went in vain as Sri Lanka’s batting collapse left them with too little to defend, allowing Zimbabwe to level the series and setting up a series decider.

Sri Lanka’s shambolic batting display

Sri Lanka was put to bat first by Zimbabwe captain Shikandar Raza, but the visitors were unaware storm that awaited them. Sri Lanka had a poor start to their innings, losing both their openers, Pathum Nissanka (8) and Kusal Mendis (1), for just 17 runs in 3.3 overs. The hosts' batting collapsed to 38/5 in 6.5 overs, with the dismissals of Nuwanidu Fernando (1), Kamil Mishara (20), and Kamindu Mendis (0).

However, there was hope of revival in Sri Lanka’s batting when Dasun Shanaka joined the skipper Charith Asalanka at the crease. The pair put the brakes on the hosts’ collapse as they formed a 26-run stand for the sixth wicket until Shanaka was dismissed for 15 at 64/6. Thereafter, Sri Lanka further collapsed to 66/4 after the wickets of Asalanka (18) and Dushmantha Chameera (7).

Dushan Hemantha and Maheesha Theekshana were hoping to take the team past the 100-run mark until the former was dismissed for 7 at 79/9. Sri Lanka were bundled out for 80 after fall of the final wicket in Theekshana for 6.

Shikandar Raza (3/11), Brad Evans (3/15), and Blessing Muzarabani (2/14) were instrumental in dismantling Sri Lanka’s batting order, combining for seven wickets, combining for eight wickets, and applying relentless pressure that never allowed the visitors to settle at the crease.

Skipper Raza was far more economical compared to other bowlers from both teams, as he bowled at an economy rate of 2.80.

Sri Lanka’s batting gets talking on the internet

Sri Lanka’s poor performance with the bat has sparked widespread criticism on the internet, with fans questioning their approach and their temperament against Zimbabwe’s bowling attack. When the hosts were reduced to 38/5, many fans hoped for a fightback, but the lack of resilience drew sharp criticism online.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), netizens trolled Sri Lanka for their inability to score 100 runs against a team like Zimbabwe, while others criticized he batting unit’s lack of application, especially when they were in a position reeling in the powerplay.

With a victory over Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I, Zimbabwe ended their 13-match losing streak in T20Is, boosting confidence ahead of the series decider and delighting home fans with a commanding all-round display.

A worry for Sri Lanka ahead of Asia Cup 2025?

Sri Lanka’s shocking batting performance came at a time when the Asia Cup 2025 is just around the corner. The Lions are clubbed in Group B alongside Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka’s batting concern came to light when their middle-order collapsed before Kamindu Mendis stepped up with his unbeaten 41-run knock, guiding the team to a four-wicket win in the first T20I.

In the second T20I of the ongoing series, the middle-order once again faltered under pressure, exposing Sri Lanka’s inconsistency with the bat, especially ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, where they will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on September 13, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Charith Asalanka-led side needs to address their middle-order issue in the upcoming third T20I against Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh and Afghanistan are among the strong Asian sides and title favourites, making it crucial for Sri Lanka to resolve their batting woes immediately if they aim to move ahead in the Asia Cup 2025. Sri Lanka are likely to meet India and Pakistan if they advance to the Super 4 stage, where any batting weaknesses will be severely punished against two of the tournament’s strongest bowling attacks.

The batting collapse in the 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe was a stark reminder that Sri Lanka’s top and middle-order remain fragile; unless it is resolved, their Asia Cup campaign could derail before they gather the momentum in the tournament.