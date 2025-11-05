Australia announced its squad for the first Ashes Test, recalling Marnus Labuschagne and surprisingly including Jake Weatherald. Sam Konstas is dropped, and Steve Smith will captain the side in Pat Cummins’ absence due to injury.

Weatherald's inclusion was the biggest surprise as chief selector George Bailey announced the squad for the Ashes opener on Wednesday, with pacers Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett, and Sean Abbott also earning a place in the 15-player group and in contention to feature in the absence of injured skipper Pat Cummins.

"We are looking forward to the squad connecting and preparing in Perth, leading on from a busy domestic and white-ball schedule to kick off the Test summer. The squad gives us good balance and, with 14 of those chosen playing the next round of Sheffield Shield, we will continue to gather information as we move closer to the start of the first Test," Bailey said as quoted by ICC.

Weatherald Rewarded for his Domestic Performance

Weatherald may partner regular opener Usman Khawaja at the top of Australia's batting order for the first Test of the summer against England in Perth from November 21, after 20-year-old Sam Konstas was overlooked after five Test appearances and a run of recent low scores at the domestic level.

Weatherald was the leading run-scorer during last season's domestic Sheffield Shield competition, and the 31-year-old has continued his form against the red ball into the ongoing season, as reported by ICC.

Experienced top-order performer Marnus Labuschagne could also fill this void at the top of the order after he won a Test recall on the back of some strong performances at the domestic level, while Josh Inglis is also included in the 15-player squad as another batting option and as back-up to regular keeper Alex Carey.

Steve Smith to lead in the Perth Opener

Former captain Steve Smith will lead the side as Cummins remains sidelined, with fellow batter Travis Head and all-rounders Cameron Green and Beau Webster likely to feature inside the top six, according to ICC.

Australia's First Test squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

England's squad: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.

Series schedule:

First Test: Perth Stadium, November 21-25.

Second Test: Gabba, December 4-8.

Third Test: Adelaide Oval, December 17-21.

Fourth Test: MCG, December 26-30

Fifth Test: SCG, January 4-8.

