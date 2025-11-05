Uncapped opener Jake Weatherald has earned his maiden call-up for Australia’s first Ashes Test, with chief selector George Bailey praising his “impressive” form. Steve Smith will captain in Pat Cummins’ absence, while Marnus Labuschagne returns.

Chief selector George Bailey hailed "impressive" uncapped opener Jake Weatherald as having all the right attributes after he was named Wednesday in Australia's squad for the first Ashes Test.

In-form batsman Marnus Labuschagne was recalled, but young opener Sam Konstas was dropped from the 15-man squad that will be captained by Steve Smith in the injury-enforced absence of Pat Cummins.

Should the 31-year-old pad up against Ben Stokes's England, he will be the sixth opening partner for Usman Khawaja since David Warner retired early last year.

Previous experiments with Steve Smith, Nathan McSweeney, Travis Head, Labuschagne and Konstas did not pan out.

But Bailey would not say if Weatherald would definitely make his debut in Perth on November 21.

"No, not confirmed in the XI," Bailey said.

"Obviously we've got 14 of our 15-man squad playing round four (of the Sheffield Shield).

"Still some information to gather out of that. Cameron Green, being one, returning to the bowling crease, that'd be good."

All-rounder Green has been playing as a batsman only since his return mid-year following back surgery 13 months ago.

He has bowled just a handful of overs this season.

Should be able to demonstrate he can handle sufficient workload to support the pace attack, Green will likely drop to bat at six with Weatherald opening.

In that scenario Labuschagne, who is back after being dropped for the last Test series against the West Indies, would come in at his preferred number three having blasted five centuries in eight innings this season.

If Green is still struggling, then Labuschagne would potentially open alongside Khawaja with Green at three and Beau Webster retaining his spot at six.

Renshaw left out

Tasmanian left-hander Weatherald has been a top performing opener in domestic ranks over the past few years.

He put himself on the Ashes radar by clobbering 183 for Australia A during a red-ball series against Sri Lanka A in Darwin this year, with his form continuing in the Sheffield Shield.

"I think if you look at his performance over 18 to 24 months it's been really solid and then there's a method there that I think we like and is complementary to those other players around him in the squad," Bailey said.

"He scores at a good rate. The way he goes about building his innings, it's been impressive."

His inclusion meant disappointment for Matt Renshaw, who had been tipped to get the nod as Konstas has struggled for form.

Smith takes charge because Cummins, who will travel with the squad to Perth, has not played since picking up a lower back injury against the West Indies more than three months ago.

The day-night second Test in Brisbane from December 4 is a tentative target for Cummins to return.

The ever-reliable Scott Boland will replace Cummins in the seam attack alongside quick bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Nathan Lyon provides the spin option in his 140th Test, where he can surpass Glenn McGrath to become the sixth-highest wicket-taker in history by claiming two more victims.

Uncapped Brendan Doggett and Sean Abbott were included as the back-up fast bowlers and Josh Inglis will provide cover for wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Following Perth, the five-Test series moves to Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

England drew 2-2 on home turf in the most recent Ashes series in 2023, but have not won in Australia since 2010-2011.

Australia squad:

Steve Smith (capt), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

