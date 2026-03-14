Mohammad Kaif arrived in Dehradun for cricketer Kuldeep Yadav's wedding in Mussoorie, congratulating the spinner from his hometown of Kanpur. He also praised the Indian team for their 'back-to-back' T20 World Cup wins. The wedding is a private affair.

Mohammad Kaif arrives for Kuldeep Yadav's wedding

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif reached Dehradun on Saturday morning to attend the wedding ceremony of Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who will be tying the knot with his fiancee Vanshika in the hill station Mussoorie. Speaking to the media outside the Jolly Grant Airport, Kaif said, "Many congratulations to him. Kuldeep hails from our Kanpur. It's going to be great fun."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kaif also congratulated the Indian team for winning the T20 World Cup. He said, "The Indian team is doing exceptionally well. They've won back-to-back World Cups."

Private affair with star-studded guest list

The couple got engaged in a private ceremony held in Lucknow in June last year, an intimate event attended only by close family members. This upcoming wedding is also expected to be a strictly private affair. Several prominent cricket personalities are expected to attend the wedding festivities. Among those likely to be present are former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and current international players Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, along with other guests.

India's T20 World Cup triumph

It follows India's dominant performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India secured the title by defeating New Zealand after posting a massive total of 255 runs, powered by half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson. New Zealand was subsequently bowled out for 159.

Kuldeep on team's achievement

Speaking to ANI after the win, Kuldeep expressed his pride in the team's achievement. "It is an important victory. The tournament went very well for us, and we have been preparing for this for a long time," he said. He also shared a heartfelt note for Sanju Samson, stating, "I have shared my cricketing journey with him since the Under-12s, and I am very happy to see him reap the rewards of his hard work over the years." (ANI)