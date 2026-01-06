Travis Head smashed 163 in the final Ashes 2025 Test at the SCG, his third century of the series. Missing another double ton, Head stayed unfazed, calling it a quirky stat. The opener has over 600 runs and remains humble about his form.

Australian opener Travis Head lit up the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) with his aggressive yet fluent century knock on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth and final Test of the Ashes 2025-26 series on Tuesday, January 6. The southaw resumed his batting at 91 off 87 balls and completed his third century of the series in just 105 balls.

The 31-year-old went on to complete his 150 in just 152 balls, becoming the fourth fastest player to achieve this feat in the history of the Ashes. He also holds the record for the second-fastest to 150 in an Ashes innings, achieving the milestone in the 2021 Birmingham Test. Travis Head played a brilliant innings of 163 off 166 balls, including 24 fours and a six, at an impressive strike rate of 98.21.

Out of three centuries scored in the set to be concluded Ashes 2025 series after the Sydney Test, Travis Head converted two into 150+ scores, with the highest being 170 in the third Test at the Adelaide Oval, which Australia won by 82 runs and took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Head Unfazed by Missing Out on Double Century

Given his rhythm and form in the first innings of the Sydney Test, Travis Head was widely tipped to push on for a double century after being missed out in the third Ashes Test. However, Head was dismissed by part-time spinner Jacob Bethell, ending his threatening stay at the crease on 163.

At the press conference after Day 3 stumps, the southpaw was asked by a reporter about missing out on a double century seven times in his Test career despite crossing 150 as many times. Travis Head was unfazed by missing out on a huge milestone in his Test career and gave a nonsensical reply, stating that he was not worried about the quirky stat.

“Beggars can’t be choosers. Pretty s**t stat, isn’t it?” Head said.

“I’d much rather [score] 160-170 than 0-10, so I can’t complain about that. I probably had a couple of chances this series, but yeah, pegs up and watch the boys go about it. I’m not too worried," he added.

Travis Head has played the entire Ashes 2025 series as an opener after Usman Khawaja was sidelined with a back injury early in the series against England and successfully thrived at the top of the order. The Australian southpaw has amassed 600 runs, including three centuries, at an average of 66.67 and a strike rate of 87.59 in nine innings so far.

With an innings left in the Ashes series finale, Head is expected to add more runs to his tally, potentially further cementing his status as the most in-form opener in the Ashes 2025.

Humble Despite 600-run Ashes Series

Travis Head has had the best Test series of his career, as he went past the 500- and 600-run marks for the first time in a single Test series. Given his consistency and match-winning contributions at the top of the order, Head is expected to be rewarded with a full-time opener’s role, replacing veteran Usman Khawaja, who is set to retire after the Sydney Test.

Despite the 600-run Ashes series, Travis Head chose to remain humble rather than boasting about it and credited Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and David Warner for leading Australia. The 31-year-old feels fortunate to have an opportunity to bat with them and is happy to contribute to the team when needed.

“I’ve enjoyed it, it’s been good, and very pleased to be able to contribute the way I have here. Something like 600 runs now (in the series). I’m not normally the one that’s doing the heavy lifting as such,” Head said at the press conference.

“The likes of Marnus (Labuschagne) and Smudge (Steve Smith) over the last period of time have been the heavy-lifters and the guys that have really, really driven games, and Davey (Warner). I’ve been very lucky to bat around those guys. So nice to pull my finger out and help them out on the other side," he added.

Meanwhile, at the end of Day 3, Australia posted a total of 518/7 in 124 overs, with Steve Smith and Beau Webster 129 and 42, respectively, and took a 134-run lead against England’s first innings total of 384 all out, putting the hosts in a commanding position heading into Day 4 of the Sydney Test.