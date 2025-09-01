Australian captain Pat Cummins' participation in the Ashes 2025 is uncertain due to a back injury revealed by recent scans. This raises concerns about Australia's pace attack and leadership ahead of the crucial series against England.

The much-awaited Ashes 2025 is still a couple of months away, but there is reportedly a concern in the Australian camp as their skipper Pat Cummins’ participation in the five-match Test series against England remains uncertain after scans revealed issues with his back. The upcoming edition of the Ashes is set to be hosted by Australia, and the opening match of the series will begin on November 21.

Pat Cummins was last seen in action in the three-match Test series against West Indies, where he did not have an ideal outing as he could pick just 8 wickets in six innings. The 31-year-old was not picked for the T20I series against the Caribbean side as the selectors wanted to manage his workload ahead of the Ashes series against England.

Since the Test series against the West Indies, Pat Cummins has not played any competitive cricket, raising concerns about his match fitness and readiness for the Ashes.

Cummins’ Ashes participation in doubt

As per the report by Daily Mail UK, Pat Cummins underwent a routine medical scan, but it was revealed back problem for the Australian skipper, forcing Cricket Australia to take extra precautionary measures to protect him from aggravation of his back issue ahead of the crucial assignments, especially the Ashes 2025, which will begin in November.

Given the latest developments on his back issue, Pat Cummins will reportedly be ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand, which will start on October 1. There is a possibility that the Australian skipper might not feature in the white-ball series against India. However, there are fears among the selectors and team management over the likelihood of Pat Cummins missing the entire gruelling five-match Ashes series against England.

Pat Cummins is not only the captain but one of the key players for Australia as they look to retain the Ashes urn for the fourth time on the trot. Since the oldest Test series is taking place on Australian soil, the hosts are expected to rely heavily on Cummins for leadership and pace spearhead duties.

Scroll to load tweet…

During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Team India, Pat Cummins sustained a swollen ankle, but played the entire five-match Test series, picking 25 wickets in 10 innings. Due to an ankle injury, Cummins was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025, and Australia was led by Steve Smith.

However, Pat Cummins regained fitness in time for the IPL 2025, where he led the Sunrisers Hyderabad, but the side suffered an early exit from the tournament. He also led Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against South Africa at Lord’s in June.

Cricket Australia bracing for every possibility

Cricket Australia is set to brace for every possibility amid Pat Cummins’ back issue, which has put his participation in the Ashes in doubt. As per the report by Daily Mail UK, the selectors are not in a panic mode, but they are bracing for the potential of Cummins not playing all five Tests of the gruelling Ashes series against England.

Since The Ashes is taking place in November, Cricket Australia will put every effort in order to ensure that Pat Cummins is available for the series. Cummins could feature mostly, but his workload needs to be managed carefully throughout the Ashes series. In this case, Steve Smith will serve as Cummins’ deputy if he requires a break during the Test series against England.

Steve Smith has stepped in as the captain in the absence of Pat Cummins, most recently for a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, and the sources suggested that Smith is once again the frontrunner to lead the side if Cummins is unavailable for the Ashes.

What if Pat Cummins is ruled out of the Ashes?

There is an uncertainty looming over Pat Cummins’ participation in the Ashes series due to a back issue. In case Cummins remains unavailable for the Test series against England, the pressure will be on Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Scott Boland to shoulder the pace-bowling responsibilities.

Starc and Hazlewood are already Australia’s fast-bowling mainstays, along with Boland, who has made a significant impact with sporadic but match-defining spells in recent years, particularly in home conditions. However, there are concerns about the fast bowling depth as Lance Morris and Spencer Johnson are reportedly unavailable, while Jyle Richardson is expected to be sidelined at the start of the Ashes series.

All-rounder Cameron Green hinted at returning to bowling, which could give Australia an extra pace option in case Pat Cummins is ruled out of the Ashes. The likes of Michael Neser, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, and Brendan Doggett are reportedly available as ‘potentia’ emergency options.

It remains to be seen whether the selectors will back experience or gamble on fresh faces to maintain Australia’s dominance against England in the Ashes without their inspirational skipper.