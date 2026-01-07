England's Jacob Bethell scored a flawless maiden Test century, finishing 142*in the fifth Ashes Test against Australia. The 22-year-old’s innings earned praise from Alastair Cook and Michael Vaughan as a sign of England’s bright future.

England'sJacob Bethell called it "very special" after cracking a flawless maiden century during the fifth Ashes Test against Australia on Wednesday in front of his family.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The 22-year-old powered to his hundred in style off 162 balls in Sydney, raising his bat towards his emotional family in the stands.

He was unbeaten on 142 at stumps, steering England to 302-8 in their second innings and a 119-run lead on day four.

‘It’s Not Really Sunk in Yet'

Remarkably, it was not just a maiden Test ton but the only one he has scored in red-ball cricket, with his previous best 96 against New Zealand.

"It's pretty special, it's not really sunk in yet. I haven't really had time to kind of reflect on it," Bethell said.

"But to do that and have the family there was very special.

"My dad was a cricketer so he knows how it feels to be out there batting, but I don't think that stops him from getting any less nervous."

Over the past 50 years, only Alastair Cook, David Gower, and Ollie Pope were younger when they scored their first Test century for England.

Bethell's First Test Century a Year after Debut

Bethell made his Test bow against New Zealand in Christchurch in late 2024, crunching half-centuries in each of the three Tests during the series after incumbent number three Pope slid down the order to keep wicket.

His progress was then hampered by injury and Pope hitting form back at three.

But Bethell was recalled for the fourth Test in Melbourne to replace Pope, scoring a gritty 40 in difficult batting conditions with the number three position now his to lose.

Asked if finally getting a first-class hundred was a weight off his shoulders, the confident Bethell replied: "Not really, to be honest, it was always coming.

"But it's nice to get over the milestone. It will give me a lot of confidence to keep doing it."

Bethell's Test Century Coming of Age

With England having already lost the series and looking to reset after the Ashes, Bethell was quickly hailed as a player for the future.

"This was a coming of age," former England captain Cook said on TNT Sports.

"Bethell affirmed what we already knew about his talent. He delivered on the big stage on a tough wicket, with the game on the line.

"I think it was right that he had to wait for his chance, but he has taken his chance and shown the future of England cricket batting after Joe Root."

Vaughan in Praise of Jacob Bethell

Another former England captain, Michael Vaughan, echoed Cook's sentiments.

"Seeing how Jacob Bethell has played -- his technique is incredible. To play at this level for long periods of time, you have to have that," he said.

"He has played the ball straight, right under his eyeline.

"Jacob Bethell has played in a way that Test match cricket has been played for many generations.

"It was a masterclass in technique and composure."