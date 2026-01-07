The penultimate day of the fifth and final Test of the Ashes 2025 series witnessed Australia and England putting up a good fight to seize momentum at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday, January 7.

After Australia bundled out for 567 in the second innings, England posted a total of 302/8 in 75 overs, with Jacob Bethell and Matthew Potts batting on 142 and 0, respectively, and took a 119-run lead, leaving the Ashes series finale on a knife-edge as the match headed into a decisive Day 5 at the SCG.

On that note, let’s take a look at key talking points from the penultimate day of the final Ashes 2025 Test.