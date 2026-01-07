Ashes 2025-26, SCG Test: 5 Key Talking Points from Day 4 of AUS vs ENG Series Finale
The final Ashes Test heads into a thrilling Day 5. Jacob Bethell’s maiden century gave England a 119-run lead, but a middle-order collapse and Beau Webster’s all-round heroics keep Australia firmly in the contest at the SCG.
The Ashes Series Final Sets for a Thriller on Day 5
The penultimate day of the fifth and final Test of the Ashes 2025 series witnessed Australia and England putting up a good fight to seize momentum at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday, January 7.
After Australia bundled out for 567 in the second innings, England posted a total of 302/8 in 75 overs, with Jacob Bethell and Matthew Potts batting on 142 and 0, respectively, and took a 119-run lead, leaving the Ashes series finale on a knife-edge as the match headed into a decisive Day 5 at the SCG.
On that note, let’s take a look at key talking points from the penultimate day of the final Ashes 2025 Test.
1. Steve Smith-Beau Webster’s Crucial Partnership
Steve Smith and Beau Webster resumed their partnership after sharing an unbeaten 81-run stand for the eighth wicket on Day 3. Smith and Webster were batting on 129 and 42, with the former looking set for a big score as Australia aimed to stretch their first-innings total beyond 550 as well as lead, which stood at 134 at the time of the resumption on Day 4. The pair steadied Australia’s ship and crossed the 100-run mark in partnership.
Smith and Webster stitched a 107-run stand for the eighth wicket before the stand-in captain’s dismissal for 138 off 220 balls at 544/8. Their partnership was crucial as it helped Australia revive their batting from 437/7 following Cameron Green’s dismissal and took the hosts past the 150-run mark. Beau Webster carried on Australia’s innings and remained unbeaten on 71 off 87 balls, bringing the team’s lead close to the 200-run mark.
2. England Skipper Ben Stokes’ Injury Concerns
England skipper Ben Stokes walked off the field after four deliveries of his 28th over, raising concerns about his injury. The England camp confirmed that Stokes suffered a right adductor (groin) issue, assessing his availability for the crucial Ashes Test. Stokes did not come out to continue his bowling, finishing with figures 2/95 at an economy rate of 3.40 in 27.4 overs.
However, Stokes walked out to bat at No.8 but did not stay for long as he was dismissed for 1 run off 5 balls at 297/7. His injury concern added to England’s worries late on Day 4, with his fitness set to be closely monitored ahead of the final day of the crucial series for the visitors.
3. Jacob Bethell’s Maiden Test Century
England batter Jacob Bethell lit up the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) with his maiden Test century. In the first innings of England’s batting, Bethell was dismissed for just 10 runs, sparking criticism over his place in the team, despite his gritty 40-run knock in the visitors’ crucial win in the fourth Test at the MCG. However, the young batter bounced back with a crucial century in the second innings.
Bethell was unbeaten on 99 when he hit a four off Beau Webster to complete his maiden three-figure mark in his red-ball career. Jacob Bethell’s unbeaten 142 helped England sail the ship and took the side past 100 runs in lead, putting the visitors in a position where they could push for a strong result and keep the Ashes series finale finely balanced heading into the final day.
4. England’s Middle Order Collapses after Harry Brook’s Wicket
England were in a commanding position at 219/3, along with a lead of 36 runs, thanks to a 102-run partnership between Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook, reviving the visitors’ batting from 117/3. However, things went haywire after Harry Brook’s dismissal, as quick wickets for Beau Webster and a calamitous run-out triggered a collapse in the middle-order, leaving England in a position of vulnerability despite holding a slender lead at the SCG.
After Brook’s dismissal at 219/4, England were reduced to 297/8 with dismissals of Will Jacks (0), Jamie Smith (26), skipper Ben Stokes (1), and Brydon Carse (16), losing four wickets in 78 runs, allowing Australia to claw their way back into the contest, while putting England under pressure.
5. Beau Webster’s All-Round Performance
Steve Smith might have scored a century, but Beau Webster's contribution was one of the major highlights of the day as the all-rounder significantly contributed with the bat and ball to ensure Australia have a strong position heading into the final day of the Ashes Test. With the bat, Webster played a crucial innings of 71 off 87 in the lower order to guide the hosts to a lead of 183 runs.
With the ball, the all-rounder was instrumental in triggering a collapse in England's middle order with three key wickets—Harry Brook, Will Jacks, and Ben Stokes—shifting momentum back in Australia’s favor. In the first 11 overs of his spell, Beau Webster went wicketless before finishing with figures of 3/15 at an economy rate of 3.90 in 13 overs.
