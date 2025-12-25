To prep for the 2030 World Cup, Morocco AFCON organizers are letting fans in for free 20 minutes post-kickoff to fill seats. While host and Algeria games are sold out, the move ensures full stadiums and a better atmosphere for other group matches.

Organisers at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco are allowing supporters to enter for free after kick-off in matches where stadiums are not full, a Confederation of African Football (CAF) source told AFP.

The Group F game between Cameroon and Gabon on Wednesday in Agadir kicked off in front of almost empty stands, but the ground filled up significantly over the course of the first half despite incessant rain. The official attendance was later announced as 35,200 inside a venue that can hold over 45,000.

Similar scenes have been reported at numerous matches across the opening days of the competition, even leading to confusion over attendance figures. For instance, the crowd at Tuesday's Group D encounter between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Benin at Rabat's Al Medina Stadium was initially announced as 6,703 before later being corrected to 13,073.

Fans Can Enter Stadium for Free after 20 Minutes Post Kick-Off

The CAF source indicated that organisers, in agreement with African football's governing body, were opening stands around 20 minutes into games to allow fans gathered outside to enter without paying.

Filling stadiums is an important issue for Cup of Nations organisers in Morocco, as a successful tournament is key in the buildup towards the 2030 World Cup, which will be jointly held in Morocco, Spain, and Portugal.

Morocco and Algeria Matches Sold Out

CAF's official ticketing platform on Thursday showed seats available for almost all remaining group matches, with prices starting at 100 dirhams ($10.96). The only matches listed as sell-outs were hosts Morocco's games against Mali on Friday and Zambia on Monday, as well as Algeria against Burkina Faso on Sunday and Algeria versus Equatorial Guinea next Wednesday.