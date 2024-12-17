Conor McGregor says he inked preliminary agreement with Ambani family to host Logan Paul fight in India

Conor McGregor reveals plans for an exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul in India, following preliminary discussions with the Ambani family, amidst uncertainty over his UFC return.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 6:19 PM IST

Conor McGregor, the renowned MMA fighter, has put the rumours to rest regarding a potential fight with Ilia Topuria. Instead, he has revealed that he is in preliminary discussions for an exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul, the popular YouTuber-turned-boxer.

McGregor took to social media to announce the news, stating that he has agreed to the fight and is currently in talks with India's Ambani family to host the event. 

“The rumours of a bout with Topuria are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon,” McGregor posted on X.

The potential match-up has generated significant buzz, despite the lack of confirmation from Logan Paul or the Ambani family. A McGregor-Paul fight in India could be a game-changer for the country's combat sports scene and mark McGregor's return to the boxing ring.

McGregor has been out of the Octagon since his injury in 2021, and his return remains uncertain. He was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June but withdrew due to injury. UFC CEO Dana White has hinted at a possible comeback in 2025, but nothing has been confirmed.

McGregor is currently dealing with the aftermath of a civil rape case, which resulted in an order to pay over $262,000 in damages. 

MeanwhilemLogan Paul successfully transitioned into boxing and WWE and has previously fought Floyd Mayweather and defeated Dillon Danis in 2023. His experience in crossover boxing makes him a good opponent for McGregor.

McGregor's boxing match against Floyd Mayweather was a globally publicized event, and his potential fight with Paul is expected to generate a similar level of attention.

However, it remains to be seen whether India will host this high-profile boxing exhibition. 

