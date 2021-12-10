  • Facebook
    Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship: Silver medalist in 55kg, Bidyarani Devi eyes Commonwealth Games berth

    Bidyarani Devi has made India proud, having won the silver medal in the 55kg category of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2021. Here's more about her.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Tashkent, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 9:10 AM IST
    It was a proud moment for India. Weightlifter Bidyarani Devi clinched a silver medal in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2021 held in Tashkent (Uzbekistan) on Thursday. Competing in the 55kg category, she lifted 198kg in total and finished second, behind Adijat Olarinoye of Nigeria, who raised 203kg.

    Also, she can win a gold, having lifted the maximum weight in the clean and jerk classification, thanks to her effort of lifting 114kg. Earlier, she had missed the bronze medal during the World Championships. She had finished fourth, behind Tunisia's Ghofrane Belkhir 203kg, Olarinoye and Ukraine's Svitlana Samuliak (201kg).

    ALSO READ: Virat Kohli's latest workout video is an inspiration for all

    Both tournaments are being held concurrently in Tashkent. Also, the gold winners of the CWC will be qualifying for the Commonwealth Games 2022, to be held in Birmingham next year.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2021, 9:14 AM IST
